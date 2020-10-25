Notebook: Slade Bolden, John Metchie II Step Up in Jaylen Waddle's Absence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With University of Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffering a season-ending ankle injury on the opening kickoff of the game against the Volunteers, wide out Slade Bolden was thrust into a more meaningful role in the Crimson Tide's 48-17 win over Tennessee.

The redshirt sophomore hauled in six passes for 94 yards on Saturday afternoon.

"I thought Slade played well," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "He had a drop there in the end zone at the end but I thought he made some really good plays in the game."

Along with Slade, sophomore pass catcher John Metchie II, who is now the clear-cut No. 2 option for quarterback Mac Jones, also a solid game, recording seven receptions for 151 yards.

"I think that it will prepare me well," Metchie said when asked of how important his early-season success is now that Waddle is down for the year. "I think the offense is what it is at this point. It's something that has a lot of weapons and everyone will be able to eat at different moments."

Crimson Tide cornerback Patrick Surtain IIalso mentioned the trio of freshman wide outs, Javon Baker, Traeshon Holden, and Thiau Jones-Bell as other players to watch at the position.

"We need some of our younger guys - this is where not having a couple games outside of the SEC where you can play some of them - we need them to step up," Saban said. "They haven't really gotten much experience."

Deonte Brown's Shoulder Injury Not Cause for Concern

Waddle wasn't the only member of the Crimson Tide to go down versus Tennessee.

Late in the third quarter, redshirt senior offensive lineman Deonte Brown left the contest with a shoulder injury and did not return. Chris Owens filled his spot in the trenches.

"Deonte dinged his shoulder a little bit," Saban said. "I don't think its anything that's too serious, but the game being like it was, we were looking to play some other guys at other positions they may have to play down the road anyway.

"It was good for Chris to play center. He also played tackle"

Saban also revealed that senior tailback Brian Robinson Jr. got a little "nicked up," which led the way for redshirt freshman Trey Sanders to get his first carries since the season-opener at Missouri.

"We kept a couple guys out that we didn't want to get anymore banged up," Saban said. "It was good to get those guys some experience at various positions."

Alabama's Special Teams Becoming A Strength

A healthy Will Reichard makes a world of difference for Crimson Tide.

After missing the majority of his freshman season, the Hoover native has been automatic this year making all 36 of his kicks, including a 39 and 24-yard field goal, respectively on Saturday against the Volunteers.

"It means a tremendous amount," Saban said. "It puts a lot of pressure off of you in a lot of situations where you are very confident you can kick a field goal, let's say 35 yards and in, and that's very comforting. Because a lot of times you get into situations and there's nothing more demoralizing for a team when you have an opportunity to kick a field goal -- you are already upset you didn't score a touchdown and you didn't continue the drive -- and you miss it. It's like a psychological letdown.

"So, to have a really good kicker is a positive. I think it's a weapon and I think Will has done a very good job so far."

A noticeable change in the Crimson Tide's starting lineup was at punter. Instead of walk-on Sam Johnson, Alabama went with senior Charlie Scott, who transferred into the program from Air Force this offseason.

Scott punted twice for an average of 34.5 yards with a long of 41.

"I thought Charlie did a good job," Saban said. "He punts the ball high. He's a little more consistent. He got here late, wasn't here all summer, wasn't here for part of camp so he's getting more into his rhythm. I thought he did a nice job for us."

Tide-bits ....

With the win over Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt, Saban has now moved to 23-0 all-time against former assistants.

Jones' 19 consecutive completions is a new school-record, breaking Greg McElroy's 16 set in 2010. He was also 13 yards shy of passing for 400 yards in four-straight games.

Alabama has now defeated 94 consecutive unranked opponents dating back to the end of the 2007 season. It is the longest streak in FBS history.

With the Crimson Tide offense scoring 48 points, it marked the 18th straight time that the unit has put up at least 35 points or more.