Offensive Lineman/Tight End Kendall Randolph Announces Decision on Returning to Alabama

Versatile blocker had the opportunity to take advantage of extra year of eligibility with the Crimson Tide.

It's not very often that a University of Alabama football player can have the opportunity to participate in more than Senior Day ceremony, but Kendall Randolph has been the exception to a lot of things during his Crimson Tide career.

Randolph, who lines up at both tackle on the offensive line and as a blocking tight end, announced Tuesday that he'll be returning to the Crimson Tide.

The redshirt senior for the 2021 season can take advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"He’s a jack of all trades," Alabama coach Nick Saban said about Randolph last fall. "He can play every position – center, probably can’t play center, but guard, tackle. He’s played tight end for us before. He’s worked at all those positions in camp. He can play right tackle, he play left tackle. So he’s got a lot of maturity about him. He’s very experienced, knowledgeable player."

Saban added: "He’s really a key to the development of this offensive line because of his experience."

Listed as 6-4, 298 pounds, Randolph has made 13 career starts for the Crimson Tide, including four this past season. He wears No. 60 as an offensive linemen and No. 85 as a tight end, and has been known to switch back and forth during games.

"The adversity I have faced thus far has only made me stronger, and helped me to be present in the moment, instead of worrying about the future," Randolph said in a statement released on social media. "I've slowed down and learned to enjoy the ride, and I'm so thankful for the position that God has put me in. I would not be where I am today without support from all of my friends, family, teammates, coaches and the Alabama fans.

"I've always wanted to go out on top, and this season did not end the way that I hoped it would. We did not complete the mission, and I can't leave knowing I could have done more."

The deadline for players to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft was Monday.