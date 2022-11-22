Photos and Video from Alabama's Second Practice of Iron Bowl Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football hosted its first practice of Iron Bowl Week on Tueday afternoon, taking to the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields for two hours.

The team practiced outdoors sporting full pads during walkthroughs. Weather conditions showed cloudy skies with temperatures in the high-50s Fahrenheit with winds blowing 2 m.p.h. due south.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban also addressed the media on Monday, where he addressed the significance of the Iron Bowl as well as complimented Auburn interim head coach Carnell 'Cadillac' Williams.

"This is one of the greatest rivalry games in college football," Saban said. "Most every team in rivalry games, it's part of their legacy in terms of how did they do in the rivalry game. And this is one of the biggest ones, and it means a lot to a lot of people in our state. It means a lot to us, our players and our fans, and we're going to do the best job we can to get ready for this game.

"I think Cadillac Williams has done a really, really good job. They've played really well these last three games. They run the ball effectively. They've got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback's a very athletic player who can run and throw. Tank is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen] Pappoe is a really good inside backer. [Derick] Hall is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They're very good on special teams.

"This is a very challenging game for us, and our players are going to have to do a great job of getting prepared to play as well as we've played all season."

