Sports Image Festival to Feature Some of SI’s Greatest Photos

Sports Illustrated is proud to announce its return as a presenting sponsor of the 2nd Annual Sport Images Festival in Deauville, France, opening Saturday, June 6, and running throughout the summer. Sometimes called the “Parisian riviera” thanks to its easy access to the capital, Deauville, situated on a picturesque stretch of the Normandy coast, has served as a favored locale for everything from aristocratic manors to international film productions, as well as the center of France's equestrian community.

As it did last year, the 2026 Sport Images Festival will bring together a wide selection of landmark and iconic photographs, with this year's particular focus on women's sports and competition. Sports Illustrated will showcase over 30 photos from across its 72-year history, including famous cover images of such athletes as Serena Williams, Steffi Graf and Nadia Comaneci.

The festival opens with Saturday’s “Night of Sport,” which includes an exclusive awards show. Both indoor and outdoor exhibitions of festival images will appear throughout the city, running until Sept. 6, its large-scale reproductions and thoughtful curation providing the public with a nuanced appreciation of the talents of athletes and photographers alike. The festival coincides with the debut of Sports Illustrated France, a partnership with 360Business Media, that delivers Sports Illustrated’s signature sports and culture coverage to France and its neighboring media markets. Likewise, its support for the festival adds to SI's growing profile in the fine arts space, including the creation of SI Galleries in partnership with Art Photo Limited.

“Photography has always been core to the Sports Illustrated DNA,” says Michael Sherman at Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Sports Illustrated Brand, “The Deauville Sport Images Festival reflects the ideals that SI has embraced since its inception, and we're honored to have the opportunity to display some of our finest work within its international selection of breathtaking images.”