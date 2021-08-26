August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SubscribeSI.com
Search

Photos and Video from Practice No. 20 of Alabama's Fall Camp

The Crimson Tide returned back inside for practice after working outside on Wednesday.
Author:
Publish date:

It is now single-digit days until Alabama football kicks off the 2021 season with just nine days until game time against Miami, and on Thursday the Crimson Tide hit the practice fields for the 20th time of fall camp. 

The team worked inside of the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for the third time this week after practicing outdoors on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide practiced in shells and shorts for a two-hour stint when they had practice in full pads for the two days prior. 

It has been very warm outside in Tuscaloosa this week, so practicing indoors give the players a slight break from the heat. It also is more like the environment they will be playing in week one, since Alabama opens up with a neutral site game in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium. 

It can get extremely loud inside of domed stadiums, so earlier on Thursday during media availability, junior safety Jordan Battle was asked how playing in a neutral site stadium in front of full crowds again affects defensive play calling and communication.

"It doesn’t change too much," Battle said. "We use hand signals on defense, so the communication shouldn’t be any different. And we love the fact that the fans are going to be there. We love our fans.”

The Alabama players will practice again on Friday and Saturday, have the day off on Sunday from practice before game week preparations begin on Monday.

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - August 27, 2021

Photos and video footage courtesy of Alabama Athletics 

082621_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_KG8413
22
Gallery
22 Images

Bryce Young and JoJo Earle
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Practice No. 20 of Alabama's Fall Camp

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Will Jimbo Fisher's Quarterback Fare, Hold Up vs. Alabama?

Jordan Battle
All Things Bama

Jordan Battle Represents a Slice of Alabama's Recruiting Success in South Florida

Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 18, 2020, A-Day
All Things Bama

Crimson Corner: With Full Capacity Still Slated for Bryant-Denny Stadium, COVID-19 Looms Large

1935 Rose Bowl: Alabama vs. Stanford
All Things Bama

Throwback Thursday: 1935 Rose Bowl, Alabama vs. Stanford

Screen Shot 2021-08-26 at 10.49.10 AM
All Things Bama

Nick Saban and Greg Byrne Aren't Concerned about 'The Alliance', and You Shouldn't Be Either

Kobe Prentice
Recruiting

2022 Alabama WR Commit Kobe Prentice Shines in Season Opener

Crimson Tikes: The Creation of Alabama
All Things Bama

Throwback Crimson Tikes: In the Beginning ...