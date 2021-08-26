Photos and Video from Practice No. 20 of Alabama's Fall Camp

It is now single-digit days until Alabama football kicks off the 2021 season with just nine days until game time against Miami, and on Thursday the Crimson Tide hit the practice fields for the 20th time of fall camp.

The team worked inside of the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility for the third time this week after practicing outdoors on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide practiced in shells and shorts for a two-hour stint when they had practice in full pads for the two days prior.

It has been very warm outside in Tuscaloosa this week, so practicing indoors give the players a slight break from the heat. It also is more like the environment they will be playing in week one, since Alabama opens up with a neutral site game in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

It can get extremely loud inside of domed stadiums, so earlier on Thursday during media availability, junior safety Jordan Battle was asked how playing in a neutral site stadium in front of full crowds again affects defensive play calling and communication.

"It doesn’t change too much," Battle said. "We use hand signals on defense, so the communication shouldn’t be any different. And we love the fact that the fans are going to be there. We love our fans.”

The Alabama players will practice again on Friday and Saturday, have the day off on Sunday from practice before game week preparations begin on Monday.

Gallery: Alabama Football Practice - August 27, 2021

Photos and video footage courtesy of Alabama Athletics