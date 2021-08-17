Photos from Alabama 11th Practice of Fall Camp

The Alabama football team hit the practice fields for their 11th practice and the first time since Saturday's opening scrimmage of fall camp. It happened under the lights of the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields with temperatures in the low 80s as the night workout provided a slight break from the August heat.

As the Crimson Tide enters the second full week of camp, the team practiced in helmets and shells. After the scrimmage on Saturday, Saban spoke on the impact of the new NCAA rules that reduce full contact in fall camp.

"Maybe the players were a little less ready to scrimmage today than you typically would be because of the number of days that we’ve been able to have in pads," Saban said. "But saying all that to say this, I think the opportunity that everybody has to look at what they did today and kind of self-assess where they are and what they have to do to get better."

Monday night's two-hour workout was another chance to get better. Alabama was announced as the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Poll earlier in the day after being given the same honor by the Coaches Poll last Tuesday.

Four of Alabama's 2021 opponents were also part of the preseason AP Poll (Texas A&M, Florida, Miami and LSU) including the Crimson Tide's week one foe at No. 14, the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama and Miami are now less than three weeks away from the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on September 4 which is now a top-15 showdown.