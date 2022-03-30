Pinch Hits and Page-Turners: The Story of Alabama Baseball's Book Club

On the 30-hour car drive from San Diego back to Alabama, Jarvis began to think about how the book could help not just him, but his teammates as well.

"I was sitting in the car trying to figure out how I could get more people onboard with the message of the book,” Jarvis said. “I thought it was very important. I thought it could only help our program, and so I was trying to think of ways to bring that message to everyone, so I was thinking maybe we could do the same thing. Like, just read a couple of pages every couple of nights and then just talk about it.

"You just get people thinking about different things and figuring out ways that you can be a better teammate. Just have more positive energy and bring different things to bring to the table that’s not necessarily just performance.”

While the book centers around changing one's mindset to that of success and, in turn, helps aims people to have greater financial success, Jarvis picked up on messages from the book that could help him in terms of baseball as well. Upon returning to campus, he reached out to a pair of teammates — first baseman Drew Williamson, outfielder Tommy Seidl — and student manager Drew Guffey. With all three onboard, the foursome met and began to dive into the book.

It didn't take long for Book Club to skyrocket in attendees.

“The next Book Club we had, there was double the amount of people there,” Jarvis said. “There was 8-10 people. Like, Drew [Guffey] got his brother Brock to come and a couple of other people were interested, so they showed up. We did the same thing — read another 10 pages and then had a little discussion about it — and then the next time it doubled again.

"Like, it just kept kind of growing over time because every single time a new person would come in, they would leave going like ‘Wow, I really liked that’ and then they’d starting telling other people about it on the team and it just kept kind of growing naturally. We didn’t have to force it on anyone, which is perfect.”

Over time, Jarvis' venture in Book Club continued to grow. The group met twice a week during preseason, reading 10 pages every session and hosting an open discussion afterwards. After the start of the season, the sessions were downgraded to just once per week due to time constraints and a busy schedule, but even still, Book Club trudged onward.

Along with finding common ground with teammates and providing everyone with a means to express their personal goals as well as goals for the team, the group also helped players realize how they could channel their mindsets for the betterment of those around them.

“The book talks about stories where people were at a deficit but they kept their head down, kept working and just basically to say that any goal is reachable with the right mindset," Alabama relief pitcher Brock Guffey said. "It makes it a lot easier whenever things aren’t going your way in baseball to just have these thoughts in the back of your head that you learned in Book Club: keep a positive mindset and know that so long as you stick to your goal, things will turn your way sooner or later.”