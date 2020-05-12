Postcard From Tuscaloosa: If You Can't Easily Go To the Food ...

It's been two months since we started self-isolating, and even though some Tuscaloosa businesses have started to reopen with restrictions, life here remains atypical from what we're accustomed.

The coronavirus pandemic has been absolutely devastating to area bars and restaurants, which missed out on everything from St. Patrick's Day through graduation. They know it may be a long time before they see high volume, or many of their usual customers again.

Some won't, though. Among those that have already closed for good include the Levee Bar and Grill in Northport, and the Downtown Pub, which used to be a favorite watering hole for the staff at the Tuscaloosa News.

Sadly, both establishments recently announced that the moves are permanent. We wish their owners and staff good luck in whatever comes next.

While it's been a challenge for everyone to get out and support local business on a regular basis (especially Rama Jama's, as work crews have started construction on yet another of the roads leading to the local favorite across from Bryant-Denny Stadium), many restaurants got creative in maintaining lifelines with their customers.

In addition to curbside service, some restaurants have been hitting neighborhoods, taking orders and making deliveries en masse.

Of course, food trucks have been around Tuscaloosa for a while, but now seem more of the community than ever. According to local laws they aren't allowed to simply park and sell on public streets, but the city has let homeowner associations be an exception.

The first time I saw the Archibald's food truck was right after the shutdown began, and it had grown men chasing it like kids used to with an ice cream truck. By the time I got in line it was so long that I figured out that I could pick up an order and get back from Dreamland in less time.

The next time I had no trouble getting my order and it was delicious. Alabama running back Najee Harris got in line just as I was leaving, so it's nice to know that he has good taste.

Knows good ribs ... Alabama Athletics

Some of the other food trucks I've been able to frequent include Pastor's Kitchen (highly recommended), Urban Cookhouse, Local Roots and Rolf's Deli and Sausages (I keep missing the schnitzel special).

For non-meals Steele City Pops and Blenz Bowls have also been making the rounds.

We're still hitting up area restaurants when we can, but here's hoping this is a trend that will continue even after we get back to a little more normalcy.