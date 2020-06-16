Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Postcard From Hard Hat Central, Otherwise Known as Tuscaloosa and Bryant-Denny Stadium

Christopher Walsh

I feel like a big tease. 

Those of you who saw last week's postcard may remember that I promised to go check out the new roadwork on AL-69, and to put eyes on the Lurleen Wallace Boulevard project after the Alabama Department of Transportation notified everyone that the improvements were nearing completion.

I decided to put both to the test and check them out during Friday rush hour.

The trip was a dud. 

The Lurleen Wallace Boulevard project looked like it has for a couple of years, lots of construction and closed off lanes. The AL-69 project really hasn't begun yet. 

It dawned on me after the fact that I probably should have looked up the specifics on the latter before heading out there, but, hey, I wanted to keep an open mind and see it first. 

From the Department of Transportation: 

"This is a joint project with the Tuscaloosa County Road Improvement Commission. Construction is expected to begin during 2021 and take approximately 2.5-3 years to complete. The estimated cost is $65 million."

As for the improvements: "additional lanes (northbound and southbound), from just North of Plantation Road, to just south of the I-20/59 interchange; additional turn lanes; a grade separation, bound by retaining walls on SR-69; access changes on SR-69 and SR-7 (US-11; Skyland Blvd.) in order to safely accommodate current and future traffic volumes."

Bryant-Denny Stadium might be renovated twice over before that finishes. 

Speaking of which, and trying to save face a little, I made sure to swing by and check out the latest construction. Here are shots from the north and south:

Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation, south side, June 2020
Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral
Bryant-Denny Stadium renovation, north side, June 2020
Christopher Walsh/BamaCentral

Strangely, going from the north side to the south side of the stadium was actually pretty easy even though the surrounding area is all road work and building projects. 

Trying to navigate anywhere is else is like working through a hard-hat maze.

—Christopher Walsh   

 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Basketball to face Jacksonville State in 2020 Opener

Alabama superfan Luke Ratliff made the announcement on his Instagram on Monday

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

The Beatless Beat Writer: A Brave New World

In this final edition of the Beatless Beat Writer, Joey Blackwell discusses how far we've come and how much still needs to get done

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Goal-line stand vs. Penn State vs. Ram Jam Bama (Josh Chapman)

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Who's Really No. 1? vs. John Hannah

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

SEC Position Group Rankings-Offensive Lines-Alabama football

With experience, attitude and talent, Alabama's offensive line stands out from the rest of the SEC in 2020

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 16, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Amari Cooper

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Amari Cooper

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Yes It Can Be Done, Sports Have Returned To Normal In One Place

The best of Sports Illustrated: New Zealand has lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions and now rugby matches are filled with fans, including one match that sold 43,000 tickets.

Christopher Walsh

Both Tuscaloosa and Alabama are among the nation's hot spots in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus

Both Tuscaloosa and Alabama are among the nation's hot spots in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 15, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh