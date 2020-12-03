SI.com
Practice Report: Alabama Continues Work on Meeting With LSU

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football program continued to refine its game plan for a matchup with LSU this weekend on Wednesday afternoon with a two-hour, full-padded practice at the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

It was a little warmer at the Capstone as the high was 57 degrees and the skies were clear. 

In case you might have missed it, signal caller Mac Jones was named the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Week, the Davey O'Brien Foundation announced on Wednesday. It was the second time this season Jones has earned the honor as the first came after his efforts against Georgia. 

He threw for 302 yards and five touchdowns in the Iron Bowl. He have a chance to build off of that strong performance against the Bayou Bengals of LSU on Saturday night inside Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m (CT) on CBS.

"This is always an important game to us, especially this time of the year we really need to finish the season, play our best football of the year right now," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "It’s really a grind for everybody to keep focus in practice on doing what they need to do to create the right habits so you can go out there and perform. This a very talented team and we certainly can’t get in a position where we allow them to dictate to us, we’ve got to play our best and execute and not give them opportunities because they certainly have talent to take advantage of it, so that’s certainly the focus right now."

