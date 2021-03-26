Practice Report: Alabama Football Has First Full-Padded Practice of Spring

The Crimson Tide was in full pads for the first time this spring on Friday afternoon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football worked out inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Friday afternoon as part of the fourth practice of the spring season.

Practiced lasted for two hours and it was the first full-padded one of the year for the Crimson Tide.

Only 10 more practices remain until the annual Golden Flake A-Day Game on April 17 at 12 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, which will be televised live on ESPN.

"It’s just challenged us to become leaders on the defense," Alabama junior safety Jordan Battle said of the Crimson Tide's more-experienced secondary entering the year on Friday. "We have to get everybody -- including the D-line, the linebackers – on the same page as us. We all have to combine as one and be that great voice and great leadership for the defense this year."

The Crimson Tide will practice again on Monday afternoon. Here is a look at the full spring schedule.

