All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Practice Report: Alabama Football Has First Full-Padded Practice of Spring

The Crimson Tide was in full pads for the first time this spring on Friday afternoon
Author:
Updated:
Original:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football worked out inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility on Friday afternoon as part of the fourth practice of the spring season. 

Practiced lasted for two hours and it was the first full-padded one of the year for the Crimson Tide.

Only 10 more practices remain until the annual Golden Flake A-Day Game on April 17 at 12 p.m (CT) inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, which will be televised live on ESPN.

032621_MFB_AllenCh_Practice_JH9663
14
Gallery
14 Images

"It’s just challenged us to become leaders on the defense," Alabama junior safety Jordan Battle said of the Crimson Tide's more-experienced secondary entering the year on Friday. "We have to get everybody -- including the D-line, the linebackers – on the same page as us. We all have to combine as one and be that great voice and great leadership for the defense this year."

The Crimson Tide will practice again on Monday afternoon. Here is a look at the full spring schedule.

Spring Practice Dates, Start Times

(all times CT)

Friday, March 19 3:30 p.m.

Monday, March 22 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 26 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 27 TBD

Tuesday, March 30 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 1 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 2 TBD (Bryant-Denny)

Monday, April 5 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 9 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 TBD (Bryant-Denny)

Tuesday, April 13 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 15 3:30 p.m.

*Saturday, April 17 TBD (Bryant-Denny)

* Denotes A-Day Game

032621_MFB_WilliamsXa_Practice_JH9900
All Things Bama

Practice Report: Alabama Football Has First Full-Padded Practice of Spring

Owen Diodati
All Things Bama

No. 23 Alabama Baseball Falls to Third-Ranked Ole Miss in Game One of Doubleheader

Tyler Booker cover story
All Things Bama

Recruiting Corner: UA Prospects Setting Up Official Visits

Miller Forristall celebrates a touchdown against Tennessee
BamaCentral+

"Built By Bama" Might Mean Even More in 2021 NFL Draft

Evan Neal, Alabama scrimmage, Sept. 29, 2020
All Things Bama

Evan Neal Discusses the State of Alabama Football's Offensive Line

20210322_Alabama_Maryland_008
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Sweet 16 and the Crimson Tide's Chances to Reach the Final Four

BW5_8486
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Looking to Find Its Stroke Inside Hinkle Fieldhouse Versus UCLA

Super Fan
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: He Wasn't Fluffin'