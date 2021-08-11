Sports Illustrated home
Practice Report: Alabama Football Wraps Up Fourth Fall Practice

The Crimson Tide continued fall preparations on Tuesday less than a month from the season opener.
Under scorching summer heat in the 90s, Alabama football held its fourth practice of fall camp on Tuesday in preparation for the season opener against Miami. There was no media viewing period on Tuesday.

Alabama practiced in shells for the second straight day, and several players were still wearing the white padded protective helmets at practice. On Sunday, Alabama coach Nick Saban said that the new helmets are used to advance player safety.

"There's some scientific evidence that those soft shell, impact crowns are effective, have been effective in some NFL teams using them," Saban said. "So anything that we think can help protect our players is certainly something that we want to do."

Before practice, junior linebacker Christian Harris stressed that this early in fall camp it is important to focus on getting better each day when asked if there were any team distractions due to all the recent NIL deals.

"NIL really hasn't affected any of that on our team, you know any jealousy or anything," Harris said. "I think right now we’re really in camp, so like I said it’s day four. We’re really just trying to make sure we're focusing on right now and getting ready for the season.”

Harris said camp is about improvement both as a team and as an individual as he enters his third season with the Crimson Tide.

"Really I tried to work on all areas," Harris said. "You know, passing game learning my route fits, communication. Those are the three main things and a lot of things I try to focus on for the season, and like I said I'm still trying to work on it right now. That’s why we’re in camp, just trying to attack it each and every day.”

