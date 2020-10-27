SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Practice Report: Alabama Prepares for Air-Raid Against Mississippi State

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football held a two-hour padded practice on Tuesday afternoon as the Crimson Tide prepares for its Saturday evening matchup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, sophomore defensive back Jordan Battle spoke with the media about what he expects from the Bulldogs and first-year head coach Mike Leach's air-raid style of offense.

“Oh yeah, Mississippi State is a great offense," Battle said. "It’s gonna be a great competitor for us. You know, usually we're used to the teams who are balanced or mostly balanced or run the ball. And now we have a team who passes the ball, so it's gonna be a great challenge for us.”

Over the course of its five games so far this season, the Crimson Tide's defense has slowly but surely shown improvement. Against its last game this past weekend at Tennessee, Alabama allowed its lowest numbers of the year so far in both total yards allowed and points scored, which were 302 and 17, respectively.

The Bulldogs under leach have averaged roughly 70 plays on offense per game this season, with the vast majority of those plays being passes.

For Battle, he's excited to face such a pass-heavy offense.

“Being a DB, we love to see teams, you know, pass the ball and challenge us in the air," Battle said. "It's gonna be a great challenge for us and I'm hoping that, you know, we play very well in this game.”

Alabama Practice, Oct. 27, 2020

Courtesy of Alabama Athletics

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Players Excited About Opportunity to Vote in Next Week's Election

Slade Bolden and Jordan Battle spoke to the media on Tuesday about the importance of voting just one week away from the presidential election

Tyler Martin

Alabama Crimson Tide Top 5 in the NFL: Eddie Jackson Tops a Rough Weekend

A look at the top five performances by former Crimson Tide football players during Week 7 of the 2020 NFL Season

Christopher Walsh

Ronnie Harrison is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

The Cleveland Browns defensive back had a monster game on Sunday with a fumble recovery, nine tackles, and one sack in the team's 37-34 win over the Bengals

Tyler Martin

Slade Bolden Ready to Pick Up Where Jaylen Waddle Left Off: "He's Just Getting Started"

With Jaylen Waddle out for year, all eyes to turn Alabama's Slade Bolden to help carry the load left behind by one of college football's mist electric players

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: The Long Ashe Club

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 27, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama's Defense Gears Up for First Matchup Against Mike Leach's Air-Raid Offense

Both Nick Saban and linebacker Christian Harris recognize the potential threat that the Bulldogs' offense poses to the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Herb Jones' Offensive Development Could Be X-Factor for Crimson Tide Basketball

After earning All-SEC defensive honors a year ago, Jones is honing in on developing his craft on the offensive end after two injuries that have stunted his growth on that side of the ball

Tyler Martin

Jaylen Waddle Undergoes Successful Ankle Surgery

Alabama coach Nick Saban provides an update on the star wide out while quarterback Mac Jones speaks on how hard it was to watch a teammate go down like that

Tyler Martin

Alabama's Mac Jones Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for a Third Time

The Crimson Tide signal caller threw for 387 yards and added one rushing score in the blowout win against the Volunteers over the weekend

Tyler Martin