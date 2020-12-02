Practice Report: Alabama Turns Attention Back to LSU

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team returned to the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon for a full-padded practice that last two hours in preparation for a meeting with LSU in Tiger Stadium this Saturday.

It was a chilly day at the Capstone where the high was 48 degrees and clear skies.

In case you might have missed it, quarterback Mac Jones was named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2020, which means that the Crimson Tide signal caller is now an official candidate for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Coach Nick Saban led practice and team meetings from home as he is still quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He is set to return to the sidelines this weekend against the Bayou Bengals.

While he isn't currently with the team, the players understand what they must do with their coach sidelined.

"It's not a big difference because Coach, even though he's not there in person, he's there on the TV," defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis said on Tuesday. "You're gonna hear his voice, whether we're messing up or doing good. So it's not a big difference. But we also gotta step up and lead the team as well as a whole team while he's not here and do our job, because it's not always about Coach.

"We're the ones out there banging around, so we gotta step up and do our job also while he's not here."

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m (CT) on Saturday and will be broadcasted on CBS.