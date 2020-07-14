Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Prospects of a 2020 Football Season are Bleak But Certainly Not Dead Yet

Tyler Martin

We are in the waiting game now, and to a lot of fans, the prospects of a 2020 football season are bleak, but it's certainly not dead yet.

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear, during his appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show yesterday afternoon, that the league was no in rush to cancel all non-conference games and go to a conference-only schedule following a meeting with all 14 athletic directors. 

"We are not at that destination and a number of our colleague conferences are also not at that destination," Sankey said. "The trends are not what we desired. Not what we had experienced a bit earlier in the summer — very much in the wrong direction and that's problematic. That doesn't mean that's the finish line [or] that things will never change."

The SEC's social media team is doing its part to spread the word about wearing masks in public, when social distancing can not occur, by showcasing all 14 head coaches in team-sponsored face coverings.

But, is it too little too late?

This week was suppose to be the league's annual Media Days event in Atlanta, Ga., but now the media and fans must wait until the virtual event, which dates are still to be determined for that event. 

Sankey relayed to Finebaum that the number of new cases, in the SEC's region, will have to go down, before a final decision is made on what the conference will determine regarding fall sports. 

Meanwhile, this morning, Florida, the league's second most populous state next to Texas, and a state that has been ridiculed by its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the number of cases skyrocketing since reopening, might not in as bad as shape as you might think.

FOX35 Orlando is reporting that many testing clinics have not accurately reported the number of negative tests to the state. Even Orlando Health reported a 98 percent positivity rate, but have now backtracked and said that number is actually only 9.4 percent. 

That is a huge discrepancy if true. It also makes you wonder, where else this could be happening at.

Which brings me back to Sankey's conversation with Finebaum. The commissioner made it very clear yesterday, that he is done looking at "projections and models", but wants to look at the "facts", to make sure the league is in the best position possible, if football and other fall sports can return. 

According to worldometer.com, as of yesterday, nine SEC states (Alabama included) landed in the top 25 of new cases in the United States, while that certainly is not a bright spot, but maybe, just maybe, the SEC's campaign for mask wearing and a botched handling of coronavirus testing results, from the Sunshine State, can help us get back on track to where we need to be before a decision is made at the end of this month regarding the 2020 season. 

BamaCentral's Tyler Martin breaks it all down on this week's Talk of the Tide.

For more specific information on the coronavirus in the state of Alabama, check out This Week with the Crimson Tide: Alabama Waiting to see What Happens with the Coronavirus.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Here's to hoping!

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Food Would You Go Into Quarantine Over?

The Best of SI touches on the debates over masks and nicknames, and wants to know what food you would risk being quarantined over

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

ASHOF to Hold Virtual Induction Ceremony

The 52nd Annual Induction Ceremony will be available to stream via multiple websites

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

SEC Postpones Soccer, Volleyball, Cross Country through August 31

The conference made the announcement via a statement on Tuesday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Mac Jones Named to Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

The redshirt junior joins a list of 30 candidates for the award presented to college's top quarterback

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Sports Illustrated SEC Publishers Tab Alabama the Team to Beat

Crimson Tide the unanimous choice to win its division, and the consensus pick to be SEC champions

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Top 25 Alabama Sports Illustrated Covers

The definitive ranking of the best Alabama Sports Illustrated covers as determined by Crimson Tide fans

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Bomb Shell

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Crimson Corner: A Solution to Conference-Only Play

Joey Blackwell proposes an unconventional way of having a College Football Playoff after a 2020 season without non conference play

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

And the Best Alabama Sports Illustrated Cover of All-Time is ...

You helped us pick the best Alabama Sports Illustrated Cover through a single-elimination tournament of 48, and it's time to announce the winner:

Christopher Walsh

by

BamaDave17

Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell