Raekwon Davis to Play in Senior Bowl

Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

He's the second Crimson Tide player to agree to play in the premier talent-evaluation game for NFL coaches and officials prior to the 2020 NFL Draft.

Safety Jared Mayden accepted an invitation last week.

Davis, a 6-foot-7, 312-pound defensive lineman, has been credited with 45 tackles, including three tackles for loss and half a sack, along with four quarterback hurries.

Part of the reason he came back this season was in hopes of posting numbers similar to his sophomore year when Davis had 69 tackles, including 10 for a loss and 8.5 sacks.

"He has been very good," Nick Saban recently said. "Has worked hard. Certainly tried to set a good example for some of the young guys that are playing around him. I’ve been pleased with his effort.

"He was banged up. He had a little shoulder there. He didn’t miss any time. I think that bothered him a little bit in the last game but he should be healthy and ready to go. I think he has played a little more consistently this year than last year."

The game will be played Jan. 25 in Mobile.

Davis was one of six Crimson Tide players on the watch list for the 2020 Senior Bowl, along with defensive backs Shyheim Carter, Trevon Diggs and Jared Mayden, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and offensive lineman Matt Womack.