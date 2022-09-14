Skip to main content

Reacting to Alabama Basketball's Schedule Release: Three-and-Out

Which games and opponent stand out on the Crimson Tide's 2022-2023 schedule.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Check out the above video as the panel reacts to another challenging schedule for Alabama basketball, with the full 2022-2023 schedule coming out Tuesday

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is the assistant editor of BamaCentral and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. Joey has also been featured in a variety of college football magazines, including Lindy's Sports and BamaTime. While he enjoys covering college sports, he typically uses his free time to pursue his true passion: traveling to watch NHL games. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Offense Has Versatile Potential

By Mason Smith
A row of helmets sit on the grass at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School in Minnesota.
ASWA

2022 ASWA Week 5 State Football Rankings

By Christopher Walsh
LSU Tigers quarterback Zach Mettenberger (8) is sacked by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Dee Milliner (28) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, September 14, 2022

By Hunter De Siver
091322_MFB_YoungBr_Practice_RC3209
All Things Bama

Photos and Video from Alabama's Tuesday Practice

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Cameron Latu (81) defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jerrin Thompson (28) after catching a pass during the second half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Cameron Latu Felt 'Great' in First Game Back with Alabama Football

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) looks to pass before getting hit by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Dallas Turner Speaks on Quinn Ewers Hit

By Mason Smith
Jun 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: The Top Former Alabama Players From Week 1

By Hunter De Siver
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule

By Mason Smith