Report: Alabama Basketball Sets Future Home-and-Home Series with Memphis

Per Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News, the University of Alabama basketball team has set a future home-and-home series with Memphis.

The first matchup is set to take place in Tuscaloosa at Coleman Coliseum during the 2021-2022 campaign, while the second game will see the two teams square off in Memphis at the FedEx Forum during the 2022-2023 season.

Hurt also reported that there is a chance the Crimson Tide and Tigers could face off in a charity exhibition game this November. Alabama beat Georgia Tech, 93-65, in a preseason charity exhibition last season.

Memphis owns the all-time record over Alabama, 5-3. The last time the two teams met was the season opener of the 2017-2018 year, where the Crimson Tide came away victorious, 82-70, in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.

On Tuesday, Alabama announced a three-game series with South Alabama. The Jaguars will visit Tuscaloosa in the 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 seasons, while the Crimson Tide will travel to Mobile in the 2021-2022 campaign.

This story will be updated.