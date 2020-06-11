Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Report: Alabama Basketball Sets Future Home-and-Home Series with Memphis

Alabama Athletics

Tyler Martin

Per Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News, the University of Alabama basketball team has set a future home-and-home series with Memphis. 

The first matchup is set to take place in Tuscaloosa at Coleman Coliseum during the 2021-2022 campaign, while the second game will see the two teams square off in Memphis at the FedEx Forum during the 2022-2023 season. 

Hurt also reported that there is a chance the Crimson Tide and Tigers could face off in a charity exhibition game this November. Alabama beat Georgia Tech, 93-65, in a preseason charity exhibition last season. 

Memphis owns the all-time record over Alabama, 5-3. The last time the two teams met was the season opener of the 2017-2018 year, where the Crimson Tide came away victorious, 82-70, in the Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.

On Tuesday, Alabama announced a three-game series with South Alabama. The Jaguars will visit Tuscaloosa in the 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 seasons, while the Crimson Tide will travel to Mobile in the 2021-2022 campaign. 

This story will be updated.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Black Dog

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: SEC 2009 preview (Nick Saban) vs. AJ McCarron

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Just A Minute: Here's A Symbolic Gesture That Every Team and League Could Make This Season

If pro teams and colleges really want to make a bold statement this season, why not show some black-jersey solidarity?

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Faith, Family and Purpose: The Storied Career of E.J. Junior

The two-time All-American and 1980 SEC Defensive Player of the Year caught up with Bama Central and discussed his playing days as well as where he is today

Joey Blackwell

Rashaan Evans Looks To Take Next Step in Career, Talks Social Issues During 'Sensitive Time'

Former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans is taking aim at becoming an All-Pro player for the Tennessee Titans, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

Report: Three More Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

At least eight Crimson Tide players have tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the last two weeks

Tyler Martin

Daily Dose Crimson Tide: Tommy Brooker

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered with Tommy Brooker

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Lands Three Players on 2020 CoSIDA Academic All-America Teams

Senior Bailey Hemphill and junior Kaylee Tow earn first-team honors, while senior Krystal Goodman is named to the second-team

UA_Athletics

Alabama Football Has Six Players Named to the Walter Camp 2020 Preseason All-America Teams

Senior wide receiver DeVonta Smith is the lone first teamer while the Crimson Tide has five second-team honorees

Tyler Martin

Canon Claycomb Eyeing High Aspirations For Alabama Golf After Shortened Spring Season

According to coach Jay Seawell, Claycomb was a "difference maker" for the Crimson Tide in its shortened spring campaign

Tyler Martin