Former Alabama Coach Ray Perkins Passes Away at 79

Just three days after his 79th birthday, Perkins passed away in his home in Northport on Wednesday morning

Former University of Alabama football player and coach Ray Perkins, 79, passed away on Wednesday morning at his home in Northport, Ala.

Patch Tuscaloosa was first to report. The former Crimson Tide standout had been dealing with heart issues over recent years.

Perkins spent over 40 years in the coaching industry at the college and professional levels. He is best known for taking over at the Capstone for the legendary Paul W. 'Bear' Bryant in 1983 and leading the Crimson Tide to a record of 32-15-1 over four seasons, while winning three bowl games.

"Ray Perkins was a great friend and an outstanding football coach who served The University of Alabama with true class and integrity," coach Nick Saban said in a statement. "Coach Perkins was a great leader who had a tremendous impact on the game of football at all levels. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Lisa, and his children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby."

He then left Alabama to take the head-coaching job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1987 to 1990. It was his second stint as coach of an NFL franchise with the first being in 1979 to 1982, when he led the New York Giants.

Perkins was also an assistant with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Cleveland Browns.

As a wide receiver for the Crimson Tide, playing alongside the likes of Joe Namath and Ken Stabler, Perkins was a part of two national-championship teams in 1964 and 1965 and was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and an All-American in 1966. He would go on to be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1990.

The Petal, Miss. native also played in the NFL under legendary coach Don Shula for five seasons with the Baltimore Colts from 1967 to 1971. Perkins and the Colts would win Super Bowl V against the Dallas Cowboys.

Special to BamaCentral

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Coach Perkins," Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said in a press release. "Just a year ago we were celebrating him as our SEC Football Legend in Atlanta, an honor he was truly deserving of. Coach Perkins served in every possible capacity of Alabama Athletics as an All-American football player, head coach and athletics director, and he will certainly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Lisa, and children Tony, Mike, Rachael and Shelby, extended family and friends during this time."