Skip to main content

Report: Former Alabama OL Coach Doug Marrone Set to Join New Orleans Saints

After one season with the Crimson Tide, Marrone appears set to head back to the NFL.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s former offensive line coach appears to be moving back to the NFL. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are hiring Doug Marrone for a “key role” on their offensive staff.

Marrone joined Alabama as its offensive line coach last season after serving as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20. He also has NFL head-coaching experience with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14. This will be Marrone’s second stint with the Saints after serving as their offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2006-08.

Last season, Marrone was tasked with replacing three starters from Alabama's 2020 Joe Moore Award-winning unit that included Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood and Rimington Trophy winner Landon Dickerson. Last year's offensive line struggled to find consistency, surrendering 41 sacks, tied for ninth-most among Division I teams.  

Marrone will be replaced by Eric Wolford at Alabama, who comes to the Crimson Tide after spending the past season as Kentucky’s offensive line coach. Nick Saban announced the move along with the hirings of new cornerbacks Coach Travaris Robinson and new special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler last week.

Read More

“All these guys have really good pedigree, really good background, really good experience,” Saban said of the hires during his National Signing Day press conference. “All these guys have been in the SEC at some point in time and know this league and I think will make a really positive relationship, positive effect by the relationships that they can build and develop, you know, with our players on our team.

“So we're excited about having these new this new energy this new enthusiasm to go along with the quality coaches that we have here in the program who did an outstanding job a year ago.”

A look at Marrone's time at Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line coach Doug Marrone against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Doug Marrone and offensive line at practice
Bryce Young, Doug Marrone, Alabama practice, October 18, 2021
Doug Marrone
Doug Marrone
Doug Marrone
Doug Marrone, Alabama spring practice, March 19, 2021
Doug Marrone, Alabama practice, April 5, 2021

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line coach Doug Marrone against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Report: Former Alabama OL Coach Doug Marrone Set to Join New Orleans Saints

23 minutes ago
Hunter Furtado
All Things Bama

Late-Bloomer: Alabama LHP Hunter Furtado Brings the Heat

1 hour ago
Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: A Portrait of Bear Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: Little Rock Express

3 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) while defended by Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) during the first half at AT&T Center.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: February 9, 2022

10 hours ago
Former Pearl-Cohn High School star running back Santonio Beard sits in the football stands of his former high school in Nashville on Wednesday, April 16, 2019. Beard went on to play at Alabama.
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Running Back Santonio Beard killed in shooting

14 hours ago
Phidarian Mathis makes a tackle against Arkansas
Bama/NFL

Rising and Falling: NFL Draft Stock of Crimson Tide Players After Senior Bowl

17 hours ago
Alabama softball team
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Getting Ready for Alabama Softball

18 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide fans during the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs game at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Trending with the Tide: The Good News and Bad News Around Alabama Basketball

20 hours ago
Member Exclusive