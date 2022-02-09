Report: Former Alabama OL Coach Doug Marrone Set to Join New Orleans Saints

After one season with the Crimson Tide, Marrone appears set to head back to the NFL.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s former offensive line coach appears to be moving back to the NFL. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are hiring Doug Marrone for a “key role” on their offensive staff.

Marrone joined Alabama as its offensive line coach last season after serving as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2017-20. He also has NFL head-coaching experience with the Buffalo Bills from 2013-14. This will be Marrone’s second stint with the Saints after serving as their offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 2006-08.

Last season, Marrone was tasked with replacing three starters from Alabama's 2020 Joe Moore Award-winning unit that included Outland Trophy winner Alex Leatherwood and Rimington Trophy winner Landon Dickerson. Last year's offensive line struggled to find consistency, surrendering 41 sacks, tied for ninth-most among Division I teams.

Marrone will be replaced by Eric Wolford at Alabama, who comes to the Crimson Tide after spending the past season as Kentucky’s offensive line coach. Nick Saban announced the move along with the hirings of new cornerbacks Coach Travaris Robinson and new special teams coordinator/outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler last week.

“All these guys have really good pedigree, really good background, really good experience,” Saban said of the hires during his National Signing Day press conference. “All these guys have been in the SEC at some point in time and know this league and I think will make a really positive relationship, positive effect by the relationships that they can build and develop, you know, with our players on our team.

“So we're excited about having these new this new energy this new enthusiasm to go along with the quality coaches that we have here in the program who did an outstanding job a year ago.”