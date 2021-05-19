Sports Illustrated home
Report: NCAA Will Allow 100 Percent Capacity for Softball/Baseball Regionals if Local Guidelines Allow

Crimson Tide softball is set to Clemson, Troy and Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional this weekend
Alabama softball fans could be getting some good news on Wednesday. 

Per Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.com, the NCAA is expected to announce that its baseball and softball regionals could be at 100 percent capacity if local and state guidelines allow for that. 

The Crimson Tide hosted the 2021 SEC softball tournament last week and capacity was limited to only 50 percent. 

Alabama is set to host the Tuscaloosa Regional this weekend that includes Clemson, who won the ACC regular season title, Troy and Alabama State. If the Crimson Tide advances, it will face the winner of the Lexington Regional in Tuscaloosa for the Super Regional and a chance to earn a spot in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City. 

The Lexington Regional includes Kentucky, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Miami (OH).

Meanwhile, Alabama baseball is currently projected to be on the cut line for the NCAA baseball championships. The Crimson Tide will conclude its regular season with a three-game series against Mississippi State starting on Thursday. 

Its postseason fate will be determined by what happens versus the Bulldogs and in the 2021 SEC baseball tournament, which is set to take place at the Hoover Met on May 25-30. Capacity for that event is set at 50 percent.

This story will be updated.

