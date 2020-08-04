SEC to Forgo Traditional Summer Camps; Alabama to Start Practice on Aug. 17

The Southeastern Conference plans to forgo its traditional summer camp format in lieu of a new preseason plan approved on Tuesday by the conference's office.

While teams across the SEC gear up for practices to begin on Aug. 7, the programs will want to hold their horses. The news, first reported by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, announces that the conference office has approved a plan that will delay the beginning of fall camp until Aug. 17.

Soon after Dellenger's report, the SEC issued a statement confirming the conference's new plan for fall camp.

"The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17," the SEC's statement reads. "The new SEC calendar provides student-athletes with more days off than required by the NCAA and fewer practices than permitted by current NCAA rules.

"The new preseason calendar was developed based on recommendations of the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force."

An updated part of the plan states that teams can host 25 practices over a 40-day period, expanding the SEC's practice window by 11 days and providing teams with more flexibility as COVID-19 continues to rage across the southeastern United States.

Football access time is still limited to 20 hours a week and teams must also issue two off days per week.

The SEC will continue to allow coaches access to players for the allotted 20 hours a week until Friday. Then, from Friday until Aug. 16, coaches will be limited to just 14 hours of access for strength and conditioning as well as other football-related activities.

"Beginning August 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time," the SEC's statement reads. "A five-day acclimatization period is required, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

"Schools will be required to provide student-athletes a minimum of two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season."

The SEC announced late last week that it will be conducting a 10-game, conference-only schedule for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the abridged schedule, the conference also delayed the season until Sept. 26 in order to provide teams with greater flexibility and more time to prepare for an all-SEC gauntlet.