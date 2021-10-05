Restfulness and Relentless Fueled Malachi Moore's Return from Injury

The Alabama defensive back started 11 games as a true freshman before a back injury sidelined him toward the end of last season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —It's not easy to start as a true freshman on a Nick Saban defense, but that's exactly what Malachi Moore did in 2020.

So how was he able to step in and start right away?

"I had to be mature a lot and focus in and prepare like a veteran," Moore said. "And I think that was the biggest thing for me because first college game and first college season, you don't know what to expect in an atmosphere like that.

"And even though we didn't have the fans that we do this year, it still was new to me just because it was college football, so I think just being on top of the playbook really helped me last year."

As a freshman, Moore had 44 tackles, three interceptions, and one fumble returned for a touchdown against Tennessee. Twice he earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors against Texas A&M and Mississippi State, and he was also selected for the SEC All-Freshman team.

Moore started the first 11 games of the season before being held out of the College Football Playoff games against Notre Dame and Ohio State with a back injury. The injury kept him out at the end of the season and then also throughout spring football.

"Playing through the injury, I just wanted to be there for my teammates and do the best that I can, and as long as I could play, I felt like it was OK for me to play," Moore said.

And as Nick Saban pointed out during fall camp, back issues can sometimes be tricky to deal with because they can seemingly flare up for no reason. So for Moore to get back to full health, the key was knowing when to give his body a break.

"Through the offseason, rest really," Moore said when asked he did to get better. "Since the games I missed until like probably up to the summer, I was out the whole time just recovering my body and trying to let my injury heal."

Junior linebacker Christian Harris said Moore is just one of many players for the Crimson Tide that has fought their way back from injury to continue contributing for the team.

"It just shows you how relentless he is as a person," Harris said. "You have a ton more respect for him, then you see how much he loves and cares about the game and how much he's really putting into this, and we have a lot of guys that are like that on our team. So, it's what makes our bond so strong.”

Now a sophomore, Moore still plays a key role in the Alabama secondary. He has played in all five games so far this season and had an interception week one against Miami.

A few weeks ago junior defensive back DeMarcco Hellams was asked about the role Moore and Brian Branch play in the Crimson Tide secondary.

"I have tremendous confidence in both of them," Hellams said. "They do their job really well. They make plays, and they’re two very good players for us."

Even though he got a lot of playing time as a freshman, there were still things Moore had to learn as he continued to grow into a leader on the Alabama defense.

"I would say I have a better understanding of the playbook, I have a better understanding of what multiple positions do – even sometimes like the linebackers and certain calls that we have," Moore said. "And I think that’s been the biggest thing for me just so I can see what everybody else’s job is, and if they’re not in the right spot, I can get them in the right spot."

Communication will be key for Moore and others in the Alabama defensive backfield when the Crimson Tide travels to Kyle Field to face Texas A&M on Saturday.