Riley Mattingly Parker Returned to Alabama Soccer for Big Games Like One With No. 5 S.C.

Riley Mattingly Parker had a choice to make.

The Alabama All-SEC soccer player, who missed the 2021 season with an injury, could return for one last season or finish school and say goodbye to college soccer.

“It was a no-brainer,” she said.

Parker endured a grueling year of rehab from a torn ACL to get in shape for the 2022 season.

The decision to return has paid off big for Alabama. Parker is the top scorer for a Crimson Tide team ranked a program-best No. 11 in the country with a 6-1-1 record heading into a big home match Thursday against No. 5 South Carolina in the SEC opener.

The game starts at 6 p.m. at the Alabama Soccer Complex and is televised by SEC Network.

“We are going to go out there and work our tail off, press them and get after them and try to take them out of their game,” Parker said. “Hopefully we can put a couple of goals in the back of the net for (Alabama coach West Hart’s) birthday.

Games like Thursday's is one of the reasons Parker, a graduate student, returned for another season. It stems from a conversation she had with head coach West Hart back in 2015, Hart’s first season and when Parker, then 15, committed to Alabama.

“I remember sitting in his office talking. He wanted to build a championship program and change the culture of the program,” Parker said. “We definitely changed the culture and the unfinished business is winning a championship. I want to fulfill my commitment to Wes.”

Now Parker and the Crimson Tide aim to keep the momentum going. This season is a bit different from most, at least for the Alabama teams Parker’s been on in her five-year career. There is a heaping number of experienced leaders on the roster, which includes Parker.

Alabama has six other graduate students and six more seniors with playing time under their belt on the squad.

“In years past we relied on young players,” Parker said. “We have young players contributing this season, but the difference is we have a ton of veterans on the team.”

Alabama’s scored 20 goals through eight games while limiting opponents to five, including four shutouts. The lone loss was against Miami, a 1-0 decision.

“That was good for us,” Parker said. “It kind of gave us a kick in the rear.”

Since the Miami loss, Alabama’s been lights out with wins against No. 18 Clemson and No. 6 BYU. Parker has led the way with six goals, already a season best.

There is a difference for her this season, too. Missing all of 2021 was not easy, neither was the rehab process. She couldn’t do much with a soccer ball for several months while recovering from the ACL injury. It was the longest stretch she’d gone without playing since she broke her leg in seventh grade. Even then, she could still kick a ball around.

“I had a different role,” Parker said. “It was to be a good teammate and work hard in rehab. I’m grateful for the experience because I have a new love of the game and my teammates.”

Being away from the game for so long gave Parker a new perspective. Soccer has always been a part of her life, and the injury briefly took it away from her. It's the No. 1 reason she’s playing so well and having more fun than ever before.

“Having something you love taken away and then finally getting back to doing it--how could you not give it everything you have?” Parker said.

