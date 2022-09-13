Skip to main content

Cameron Latu Felt 'Great' in First Game Back with Alabama Football

The senior tight end contributed to some key moments in the Crimson Tide's comeback win against Texas.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In the first game against Utah State, Alabama was missing one of its key offensive weapons from a season ago. Senior tight end Cameron Latu suffered a knee injury at the beginning of August which caused him to miss fall camp and the season opener against the Aggies. 

"It was pretty tough watching from the sidelines against Utah State, only because that’s my home state and I would love to play against them," Latu said. "But also I know how much I can help the team, and not that I was letting them down, but I wanted to be out there. I just wanted to help the team."

He was back Saturday against Texas in the 20-19 win, and his impact was felt both in pass catching and run blocking. Latu finished with four receptions for 28 yards, including two catches on the final drive that set up the game-winning kick from Will Reichard with 10 seconds left in the game. 

For Latu, the time spent away from the team, gave him a whole new appreciation for the game. He said it felt great to be back. 

"Just missing all of fall camp and just not being with the team and just watching all month, it was hard," Latu said. "So being out there just kind of felt like a dream come true again. It just felt amazing."

Latu also had a key block along the right side to spring Jase McClellan for the 81-yard touchdown in the first quarter that gave Alabama the 10-3 lead.

"It was a team effort from the whole group," Latu said. "The offensive line had great, significant blocks, more than mine on that play. Mine just ended up being the last one he had to slip by."

Last season, Latu was tied for second on the team in touchdown receptions with eight (only trailing Jameson Williams and tied with John Metchie III.) In his lone game of action so far, he did not find the end zone, but will play a larger role as one of Bryce Young's favorite targets as the season continues.

