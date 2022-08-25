Nick Saban Pleased With Offensive Growth, Especially in Ground Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jahmyr Gibbs has received a lot of love since arriving in Tuscaloosa, showing off his quick feet and electrifying speed to his teammates during practices and scrimmages. All expectations are that he'll start when Alabama opens its season against Utah State on Sept. 3, but there's a lot of talent in this year's running back room.

For example, among the other players junior Jase McClellan is returning to form after suffering a ton ACL last season.

"He’s done great. He’s really played well," Nick Saban said during his press conference Wednesday evening. "No limitations. No limitations in scrimmages. No limitations in practice. Explosive.

"Made some really good runs in the last scrimmage. Made a lot of people miss. Good receiver. Can play with power. So he’s done really well."

A lot of credit goes to McClellan and his work ethic through rehab, and some credit also goes to the offensive line. Saban said he's pleased with the group's new mentality under first-year line coach Eric Wolford.

"I’m encouraged by the improvements that we made in the offensive line," Saban said. "We seem to have a little better mentality. I think the personality of their coach has definitely added something to the mentality of how we play and what we’re doing and how we’re doing. And I think the personality of the players is certainly something that has been a real positive in terms of how they approach things and what they’ve tried to do.

"I’ve been really pleased with the progress that group has made."

McClellan isn't the only running back making an impact on the offense. Freshman Emmanuel Henderson showcased his skills during camp, but more in a receiver position than in the backfield.

Rated as one of the top players in last year's recruiting class, he's a tough matchup and can use his 6-foot-1 inch frame and speed to wreak havoc in multiple roles.

"Because of his speed, I think he can be a really good special teams player for us, as well," Saban said. "He’s got great work ethic, really good person, very conscientious, and I think that’s helped his development."

