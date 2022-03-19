It's the Same Old Baseball Story for Alabama Against Florida: Another L

The Crimson Tide fell behind early as the Gators won both their SEC opener and 11th straight against the Crimson Tide, 6-4.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama had the venue it wanted. The ace on the mound. Even a decent-sized crowd for a Friday evening game during spring break.

It still couldn't crack Florida.

Alabama came close, though, and may have turned the momentum for the rest of the series.

The No. 9 Gators rallied for four early runs off junior right-hander Garrett McMillan, and prize left-hander Hunter Barco did the rest. Florida won not only the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams, 6-4, but its 11th straight over the Crimson Tide.

"I thought their starter was just outstanding," said Crimson Tide coach Brad Bohannon, as Alabama struggled offensively until Barco was out of the game.

"Florida did a good job, they threw the first punch tonight."

After stranding two baserunners in the first inning, Florida got to McMillan in the second. The bottom part of the order started the rally with Kendrick Calilao and Josh Rivera singling and advancing on a sacrifice bunt. Freshman third baseman Deric Fabian knocked the first pitch he saw into right-center for a two-run single.

Senior right fielder Tommy Seidl gave the hometown fans a brief moment of early hope when he caught sophomore second baseman Colby Halter drive at the wall for the second out.

However, he couldn't get the one junior center fielder Jud Fabian subsequently put over the outfielder's head and into the bullpen for a two-run home run.

Coming in, McMillan had yielded just five earned runs all season.

"It's like opening day, he was just too amped up," Bohannon said. "He was behind a lot in the count a lot and that's just not him. A lot of that was adrenaline."

Florida (14-4, 1-0 SEC) matched that with a leadoff home run in the third inning by first baseman BT Riopelle.

It added an unearned run in the seventh.

Alabama (12-7, 0-1) finally got on the board with a solo home run to center by sophomore center fielder Andrew Pinckney in the eighth inning. It was his second of the season.

Not only did it break up the shutout, but the Crimson Tide had yet to have a runner in scoring position against Barco (4-1). He allowed just four hits over eight innings, with walking none and striking out 10.

With Barco done for the day after throwing 106 pitches, Alabama rallied for three runs in the ninth inning off relievers Nick Ficarrotta and Blake Purnell, and was maybe a single away from taking the lead when Florida was finally able to turn a double play to end the game.

"It just shows you have to play nine innings," Seidl, who was part of the ninth-inning rally.

Alabama will try again at the same time, 6 p.m., Saturday. Junior left-hander Antoine Jean (1-1, 2.60) is expected to start against sophomore right-hander Brandon Sproat (3-1, 2.11).

"We have to throw the first punch tomorrow," Bohannon said.

1 / 2

This story will be updated with box scores, photos and video.