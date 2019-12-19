Petty shoots Tide to road win

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama saw a 25-point lead cut to six in a frantic second half but held on for a road basketball win Wednesday night in a game it led wire to wire. Needing a victory to reach the .500 mark, the Crimson Tide team of first-year coach Nate Oats got just that at Legacy Arena in the inaugural Chick-fil-A Birmingham Classic as Alabama held off the Bulldogs of in-state foe Samford, 105-87.

Oats said, “Good win. Our shooting obviously got us off to a good start. They really fought back and made it interesting. We didn’t handle the pressure very well and our defense slacked off.

Added Samford coach Scott Padgett: “You’ve got to give them credit. They hit five or six (three’s) with a hand in their face. They felt good about themselves. That rim looks bigger and it’s contagious. They shoot a lot of three’s. They made a lot more (than usual).

“(John) Petty’s that guy that gets really, really hot when he gets hot.”

The Tide (5-5) led in scoring by that man: junior John Petty Jr, who poured in 39 points. Joining him in double figures were Alex Reese with 16, Jaden Shackelford with 13 and Kira Lewis Jr. with 11. Just missing double digits with nine points each were James “Beetle” Bolden and Herbert Jones.

Petty led the Crimson Tide with 10 rebounds as Alabama out-boarded Samford 37-33.

The Crimson Tide made half its shots behind the arc (17-34) and needed nearly every one.

Samford (6-7) was led by the 18 points of Bulldog starter/former Alabama letterman Brandon Austin.

Austin said, “It was real special because that was the school I started out at and I’ve still got love for (Alabama).”

At the half, the Tide led 57-37 and Petty already had 23 on 8-of-11 shooting. The first 20 minutes saw Alabama on fire en route to an 11-0 lead just 96 seconds in. That prompted a quick Padgett time out. Treys by Petty and Reese aided the cause. By the time Samford scored the Tide led 13-2 at the 17:52 mark.

By the time Alabama missed a shot, the tally was 19-2 with 16:24 left in the half. Petty drained 3 after 3 and by the 15:36 media time out Alabama’s margin was 22-5. Bama led by as many as 25 at the 2:18 mark and made a blistering 11-of-19 behind the arc. Petty himself was 6-for-7 in the half from 3-point land.

Petty said, “I think it was the shots I was taking. They were wide open. I’ve played in this gym numerous times through the years and I’ve got a feel for the rims. It wasn’t nothing new for me.

“It’s the work I’ve been putting in. Coach (Oats) has been rebounding for me in shootarounds. I want to play hard on defense and hustle.”

“Incredible performance by Petty. We’ve got some tough kids,” added Oats.

“When somebody gets going, it gets easier and the basket opens up for you,” Reese said.

In the second stanza, sloppy ball-handling by the Crimson Tide allowed Samford to cut the lead to eight at the 12:51 mark due to an effective press. Oats didn’t call time out until then despite a 24-7 run by the Bulldogs. However, in the end, the big leads were too much for the Bulldogs to overcome thanks to a pair of “heat check” 3’s by Petty.

“We’ve got to play every single play and try to dominate our opponent,” Oats said. “To me it’s a maturity level and it does not sit well with me.”

Though not played on the Samford campus, the game was counted as a home game for the Bulldogs and a road win for Alabama.

Next up for Alabama is another instate road trip, this time to Huntsville’s Von Braun Civic Center Saturday. The Tide will take on Belmont in the Rocket City Classic with tip-off set for 2:30 p.m. CT and TV coverage provided by the SEC Network.