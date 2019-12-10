TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Roughly a month after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal, true freshman cornerback Scooby Carter has apparently had second thoughts.

Citing "multiple" sources, BamaOnline reported that he's expected to return to the Crimson Tide.

Carter's name was never removed from Alabama's official roster, even after announcing his intention to leave on Nov. 18.

Just before that, Nick Saban said during his radio that he had suspended a player for not going to class. Although it was never confirmed by the coach (he wasn't asked about him during a press conference), that player was believed to be Carter, who did not make the trip to Mississippi State.

He had played in three games for Alabama, against Duke, New Mexico State and Southern Miss, and had registered one tackle.

As a prospect, Carter was considered a consensus four-star prospect out of Mansfield Legacy in Mansfield, Texas.

He was rated to be a five-star talent by 247Sports and the No. 30 player on the top247 list, and No. 37 on the 247 composite rankings.