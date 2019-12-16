SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 6

As we head into the holidays, which signals a big change in the basketball season as a lot of conferences finally make the transition into league play.

Teams are still sort of jockeying their way into position and we still don't have a good feel for the SEC yet other than Auburn is clearly at the top and Texas A & M is solidly at the bottom.

Alabama lost its only game last week, but to a really good Penn State team that had the advantage of playing at home. Oddsmakers had the Nittany Lions as approximately 10.5-point favorites, yet they were very fortunate to get the 73-71 win.

The point is the Crimson Tide is clearly getting both better and healthier even though four players were trying to play through injuries at Penn State.

The bottom line is Alabama is becoming a team to watch, and the best bet of seeing a team go from the bottom half of the league to top over the next couple of months.

Florida gets bumped up a spot although it might only be temporary. Georgia losing by 20 at Arizona State has us thinking twice about the Bulldogs. Mississippi State got a nice win against Kansas State in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, N.J.

The power rankings after Week 6:

1. Auburn (9-0)

2. Kentucky (8-1)

3. LSU (7-2)

4. Florida (6-3)

5. Tennessee (7-2)

6. Mississippi State (7-2)

7. Arkansas (9-1)

8. Missouri (5-4)

9. Ole Miss (7-3)

10. Alabama (4-5)

11. Georgia (6-3)

12. South Carolina (6-4)

13. Vanderbilt (6-3)

14. Texas A & M (3-5)

