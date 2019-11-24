Bama Central
SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 13

Joey Blackwell

Only one more week remains in the regular season, and the Power Rankings are ready for one last shakeup.

LSU continued its usual business, smothering Arkansas in Death Valley 56-20. With only Texas A&M standing in between the Tigers and the SEC Championship game in December, it is safe to say that LSU will remain No. 1 in the rankings going into the battle for the conference.

Alabama rises back to the No. 2 spot after dominating on both sides of the ball against Western Carolina. While the result was expected, an impressive performance by quarterback Mac Jones and five takeaways for the defense re-established the Crimson Tide as a Playoff contender.

Georgia failed to impress yet again, forcing them to fall into the third spot behind Alabama. With the Bulldogs struggling to take down the Aggies in Athens, an opponent that Alabama easily handled in College Station, it is only fair that Georgia falls a spot this week.

Heading into the Iron Bowl, Auburn solidly holds the fourth spot in this week’s power rankings. While Samford was hardly a worthy adversary, the Tigers still held them to 114 yards and forced four turnovers in a solid defensive performance.

Check out the power rankings after Week 13:

1. LSU (11-0)

2. Alabama (10-1)

3. Georgia (10-1)

4. Auburn (8-3)

5. Florida (9-2)

6. Texas A&M (7-4)

7. Tennessee (6-5)

8. Kentucky (6-5)

9. Missouri (5-6)

10. Ole Miss (4-7)

11. Mississippi State (5-6)

12. South Carolina (4-7)

13. Vanderbilt (3-8)

14. Arkansas (2-9)

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday this season for updated SEC power rankings.

BamaCentral

