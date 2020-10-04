After Week 2, Alabama football is the only undefeated team left in the SEC West.

How many of us had that in our preseason predictions?

Week 2 was wild, wacky, and everything we love about college football. Heck, even ranked teams outside of the SEC fell short like Oklahoma, UCF and Texas.

Sticking to the SEC, though, one thing was clear after the dust settled from a crazy weekend:

It's Alabama, Georgia, Florida, a gap the size of the Grand Canyon, and everyone else.

The Crimson Tide showed that its offense hasn't skipped a beat since last season, dropping 52 points on Texas A & M in Tuscaloosa. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 435 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver John Metchie III had a breakout performance with 181 yards and two touchdowns. This weekend, it looked like there's not much in the SEC that can stop Alabama.

Georgia also impressed in Week 2. After struggling early in its first week back against Arkansas, the Bulldogs came roaring back and dismantled Auburn in Athens. Georgia's defense looked like it could quite possibly be the best the country, holding Tigers quarterback Bo Nix and Auburn to just six points.

Florida took care of business against South Carolina, with Gators quarterback Kyle Trask throwing for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Florida remains one of four teams left in the SEC along with Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, but a trip to Texas A & M next Saturday will be its first true test of the season.

Oh, and let's not forget that Arkansas had its first SEC victory in over 1,000 days by beating Mississippi State.

Regardless of whether or not your team emerged Week 2 victorious, it was definitely a wild week in college football. A crazy list of teams now sit at 1-1, and slowly but surely one thing is becoming abundantly clear:

2020 isn't holding anything back, even in college football.

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 2

1) Alabama (2-0)

2) Georgia (2-0)

3) Florida (2-0)

4) Tennessee (2-0)

5) LSU (1-1)

6) Mississippi State (1-1)

7) Auburn (1-1)

8) Texas A & M (1-1)

9) Arkansas (1-1)

10) Ole Miss (1-1)

11) Kentucky (0-2)

12) South Carolina (0-2)

13) Missouri (0-2)

14) Vanderbilt (0-2)

