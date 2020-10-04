SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Joey Blackwell

After Week 2, Alabama football is the only undefeated team left in the SEC West.

How many of us had that in our preseason predictions?

Week 2 was wild, wacky, and everything we love about college football. Heck, even ranked teams outside of the SEC fell short like Oklahoma, UCF and Texas.

Sticking to the SEC, though, one thing was clear after the dust settled from a crazy weekend:

It's Alabama, Georgia, Florida, a gap the size of the Grand Canyon, and everyone else.

The Crimson Tide showed that its offense hasn't skipped a beat since last season, dropping 52 points on Texas A&M in Tuscaloosa. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for 435 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver John Metchie III had a breakout performance with 181 yards and two touchdowns. This weekend, it looked like there's not much in the SEC that can stop Alabama.

Georgia also impressed in Week 2. After struggling early in its first week back against Arkansas, the Bulldogs came roaring back and dismantled Auburn in Athens. Georgia's defense looked like it could quite possibly be the best the country, holding Tigers quarterback Bo Nix and Auburn to just six points.

Florida took care of business against South Carolina, with Gators quarterback Kyle Trask throwing for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Florida remains one of four teams left in the SEC along with Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, but a trip to Texas A&M next Saturday will be its first true test of the season.

Oh, and let's not forget that Arkansas had its first SEC victory in over 1,000 days by beating Mississippi State.

Regardless of whether or not your team emerged Week 2 victorious, it was definitely a wild week in college football. A crazy list of teams now sit at 1-1, and slowly but surely one thing is becoming abundantly clear:

2020 isn't holding anything back, even in college football.

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 2

1) Alabama (2-0)

2) Georgia (2-0)

3) Florida (2-0)

4) Tennessee (2-0)

5) LSU (1-1)

6) Mississippi State (1-1)

7) Auburn (1-1)

8) Texas A&M (1-1)

9) Arkansas (1-1)

10) Ole Miss (1-1)

11) Kentucky (0-2)

12) South Carolina (0-2)

13) Missouri (0-2)

14) Vanderbilt (0-2)

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (7)
No. 1-3
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

So much great football this weekend.

Worthy_Master
Worthy_Master

As an LSU fan, I'm flattered to lead the 1-1 teams. But did Arkansas' win over MSST change your mind at all?

Also, do you think Gus can pull out his Nov. magic for the Bama upset in 2020?

Bostonfan1967
Bostonfan1967

I’m afraid we will not have to wait until November to see magic In Tuscaloosa. Georgia looked like they could steamroll Alabama two weeks from now. Too bad we didn’t get them the first week Kiffin the season.

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama in the NFL Week 4 Tracker: How Rescheduling from Coronavirus Impacts Crimson Tide Players

There could be double-digit former Crimson Tide players squaring off when Baltimore visits Washington

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

Notebook: Nick Saban Continues Impressive Winning Streak Against Former Assistants

Nick Saban's pupils are still having a hard time beating the master in head-to-head matchups

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 4, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Lands Elite 2021 PG JD Davison Over Auburn, LSU

Nate Oats and company strike big on the recruiting trail yet again, landing a coveted in-state prospect

Tyler Martin

Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones, Nicknamed Joker, is Making His Detractors Look Like Fools

Crimson Tide offense racks up 544 yards of total offense against a ranked opponent, mostly on the quarterback's arm

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Fans React to Quiet Campus for Home Opener

Some football fans were willing to stop and discuss what makes gameday in Tuscaloosa during an ongoing pandemic so different from the norm

Joey Blackwell

by

Mikeakers

Calhoun HC Ervin Starr Lathers Praise on JD Davison: "He Wants to Be a Great NBA Player"

Bama Central catches up with Calhoun coach Ervin Starr to gain more perspective on the type of player that the Crimson Tide is getting in JD Davison

Tyler Martin

Instant Analysis: Alabama 52, Texas A&M 24

Staff writers Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell of Bama Central discuss what went right and what needs improvement for the Crimson Tide following its victory over the Aggies

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football Races Past Texas A&M, 52-24

In the Crimson Tide's first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2020, it cruised to a 52-24 thrashing of Texas A&M

Tyler Martin

Second-Quarter Interception by Daniel Wright Provides Spark for Alabama Defense

The redshirt-junior defensive back picked off quarterback Kellen Mond in the second quarter to begin process of the Crimson Tide pulling away from the Aggies

Joey Blackwell