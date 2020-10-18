Another Sunday morning, another thrilling weekend of SEC football.

Alabama took care of business against Georgia in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday night, meaning that the Crimson Tide are now the only undefeated team in the SEC after four weeks of play. Alabama remains in the top spot for this week and has built some distance between the No. 2 team, but that might surprise you.

It's still Georgia.

Sure, the Bulldogs lost this week against Alabama. In fact, they didn't even put up a single point against the Crimson Tide in the second half. That being said, Georgia is still — in this humble sports writer's opinion — the second-best team in the conference as of right now. Could Florida change our minds on Nov. 7? Absolutely. But for now, Georgia stays at No. 2.

Four teams in the SEC did not play this week due to COVID-19, those teams being LSU, Missouri, Florida and Vanderbilt. They remain as close to their ranking last week as possible. Since they were unable to play due to external, uncontrollable circumstances, they won't be dropping this week.

Kentucky pulled off an impressive drumming of Tennessee in Knoxville, causing them to surge up in this week's rankings. Another upset was South Carolina over Auburn, an accomplishment that the Gamecocks have not been able to do since 1933. Both Auburn and Tennessee drop this week, but not too far when you take a look at all of the other 2-2 teams in the SEC at this moment.

So far 2020 has been an interesting year in football in the SEC. We've already seen our fair share of upsets, and it's only going to get crazier from here on out.

Check out this week's power rankings and let us know what we got right and what we got wrong in the comments below.

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 4

1) Alabama (4-0)

2) Georgia (3-1)

3) Texas A & M (3-1)

4) Florida (2-1)

5) Kentucky (2-2)

6) Arkansas (2-2)

7) Auburn (2-2)

8) Tennessee (2-2)

9) South Carolina (2-2)

10) Missouri (1-2)

11) Mississippi State (1-3)

12) LSU (1-2)

13) Ole Miss (1-3)

14) Vanderbilt (0-3)

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.