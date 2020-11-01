SI.com
SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

Joey Blackwell

To no one's surprise, Alabama football remains at No. 1 this week in the Week 6 edition of the SEC Football Power Rankings.

The Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs of Mississippi State, taking them down by a score of 41-0. Alabama's defense looked like it had finally found its groove, holding head coach Mike Leach and his offense to 200 total yards. The defensive improvement couldn't have come at a better time as the Crimson Tide gears up for its bye week.

Auburn impressed down on The Plains, taking down LSU 48-11. LSU continued to struggle on defense, allowing Bo Nix to throw 18-for-24 for 300 yards and three touchdowns. LSU has a lot to improve as it takes its bye week to prepare for Alabama, but if its defense plays like it does today, then the Crimson Tide will most likely make quick work with its passing game.

In the East, Georgia struggled to put away Kentucky, edging out the Wildcats 14-3. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett did not have a good outing, finishing 9-for-13 with just 131 yards and two interceptions. The Wildcats have proven this season that their defense is solid, but not enough to explain the problems that Georgia experienced on offense on Saturday.

That being said, Georgia remains second for this week. However, as the Bulldogs prepare for a trip to Jacksonville to take on the Florida Gators, a drop from the second spot could potentially happen should they not be able to get the job done.

Here is this week's SEC Football Power Rankings after six weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings - Week 5

1) Alabama (6-0)

2) Georgia 4-1)

3) Texas A&M (4-1)

4) Florida (3-1)

5) Auburn (4-2)

6) Arkansas (2-3)

7) Missouri (2-3)

8) Tennessee (2-3)

9) Kentucky (2-4)

10) LSU (2-3)

11) Ole Miss (2-4)

12) South Carolina (2-3)

13) Mississippi State (1-4)

14) Vanderbilt (0-4)

Visit Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.

