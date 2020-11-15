A quiet weekend for SEC football due to COVID-19 concerns and positive cases across the conference resulted in not too many changes in this week's power rankings.

While all 14 teams were initially scheduled to play, only six ended up duking it out on the gridiron. Alabama-LSU, Georgia-Missouri, Texas A & M-Tennessee and Auburn-Mississippi State were all postponed due to positive coronavirus test on the various teams.

Florida remains in third place this week after a dominating 63-35 win over Arkansas. Quarterback Kyle Trask proved that he doesn't need Kyle Pitts to be successful under center, throwing 23-for-29 with 356 yards and six touchdowns. The Gators are finally rolling and are proving why they're more than likely heading to the SEC Championship Game.

The impressive win over the Razorbacks is enough to push them up a spot to second place this week.

The only other two games played this weekend were Kentucky-Vanderbilt and Ole Miss-South Carolina. Both games went as expected, with the Wildcats slipping past the Commodores 38-35 and the Rebels taking out the Gamecocks 59-42.

Here is a look at the SEC football power rankings after eight weeks of play:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 8

1) Alabama (6-0)

2) Florida (5-1)

3) Texas A & M (5-1)

4) Georgia 4-2)

5) Auburn (4-2)

6) Kentucky (3-4)

7) Missouri (2-3)

8) Arkansas (3-4)

9) Tennessee (2-4)

10) Ole Miss (3-4)

11) LSU (2-3)

12) Mississippi State (2-4)

13) South Carolina (2-5)

14) Vanderbilt (0-6)

