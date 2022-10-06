Skip to main content

Yes, the SEC is That Good This Year From Top to (Almost) Bottom: All Things CW

The Southeastern Conference's impressive non-conference showing will only help for the postseason, and helps put Alabama's success so far into context.

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one each day leading up to Saturday's game against Texas A&M.

This is ...

Take 4

We're still a month away from the first College Football Playoff rankings, but all anyone has to do to see the SEC's continued prominence is check out the latest polls.

With LSU having cracked the AP Top 25, 10 SEC teams have been ranked at some point this season. The four that haven't are Auburn, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt, and two of those have received votes in multiple weeks. 

Seven teams are in this week's Top 25, and Arkansas isn't among them, with four in the top nine including Alabama at No. 1 followed by Georgia, and they've flip-flopped twice already. 

The latest was caused by the Bulldogs struggling at Missouri last week, not considered one of the better teams in the league this season. 

Overall, SEC teams are 38-5 in non-conference games so far. The winning percentage of .878 is on pace to be the league's third best since 1992, trailing just the 50-6 mark (.893) in 2018, and the 32-4 (.889) season in 1997. 

What really stood out about that 2018 season was that all six conference losses came in bowl games, so it didn't have a stinging loss like Appalachian State over Texas A&M that season. 

So far that seems to be an aberration.  

The other four non-conference losses this season have been two to ACC teams (LSU to Florida State; Vanderbilt to Wake Forest), one to the Big Ten (Auburn to Penn State) and the other to the Big 12 (Missouri to Kansas State).  

Regardless, the overall conference record will obviously help the league with bowl assignments and possibly land two playoff spots, again. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It also helps put some of Alabama's impressive defensive numbers into perspective even though the Crimson Tide is just getting into the heart of its league schedule (see video). 

Texas A&M Offense vs. Alabama Defense 

Number in () is national rank in that statistical category 

Scoring Offense 21.8 (108); Scoring Defense 7.2 (1)

Rushing Offense 129.6 (98); Rushing Defense 62.5 (2)

Passing Offense 205.4 (101); Passing Defense 138.8 (3)

Total Offense 335.0 (105); Total Defense 201.2 (1) 

Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW appears every week on BamaCentral.

Take 1: Bryce Young's Injury Hurts Alabama in Ways That Aren't Obvious

Take 2: Coaching Carousel Could Be Bill O'Brien's Wheel of Fortune

Take 3 : Why 8 Tackles by Jahiem Oatis at Arkansas Stood Out So Much

Want to see the Crimson Tide? SITickets: https://sitickets.com/performer/alabama-crimson-tide-football?utm_source=fannation&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=alabama-crimson-tide-football

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

98EFC439-B2A1-4275-A817-A127591E00B2
Recruiting

2024 Crimson Tide Target Wardell Mack Recruiting's Ultimate Opportunist

By Mason Smith
Crimson Tikes: 'Siri, What's a Shoulder Sprain?'
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: 'Siri, What's a Shoulder Sprain?'

By Anthony Sisco
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama coach Nick Saban shake hands at midfield after their game at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
All Things Bama

Among the Games of College Football, Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher Continue to Play Chess

By Joey Blackwell
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Thursday, October 6, 2022

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) rushes in the fourth quarter as Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Terry Hampton pursues at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Alabama won 49-26
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: Alabama Players have "Responded Well" to Jalen Milroe at QB

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Texas A&M

By Joey Blackwell
Jaheim Oatis
All Things Bama

Why 8 Tackles by Jahiem Oatis at Arkansas Stood Out So Much: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara (6) carries the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2015.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: What is Alabama's Toughest Remaining Game?

By Blake Byler