SEC Media Picks Alabama to Repeat as League Champions

Crimson Tide tops annual SEC media days voting with 16 selections on preseason All-SEC teams, and named the team to beat.

The voters have spoken.

The University of Alabama football team had a league-high 16 players, including eight first-team selections, on the preseason All-SEC teams, and was picked to repeat as league champions on Friday.

The voting was done by media members in attendance at SEC Media Days this past week.

Alabama received 84 votes to be crowned SEC champion on December 4 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 45 votes.

The Crimson Tide received 130 first-place votes in the SEC West, while the Bulldogs receiving 124 to win the East.

Only eight times since 1992 has the predicted champion prior to the season proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game.

SEC Preseason Media Poll

First place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (124) 923 Florida (7) 784 Kentucky (2) 624 Missouri 555 Tennessee 362 South Carolina (1) 355 Vanderbilt 149

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (130) 932 Texas A&M (1) 760 LSU (1) 633 Ole Miss (1) 529 Auburn 440 Arkansas (1) 241 Mississippi State 217

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 84

Georgia 45

Ole Miss 1

Texas A&M 1

Florida 1

Kentucky 1

South Carolina 1

MEDIA ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Matt Corral, Ole Miss

RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

WR - John Metchie III, Alabama

WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas

TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL - Evan Neal, Alabama

OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee

C - Nick Brahms, Auburn

Second-Team

QB – JT Daniels, Georgia

RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina

RB - Zamir White, Georgia

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - George Pickens, Georgia

TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama

OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL - Ed Ingram, LSU

OL - Austin Deculus, LSU

C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

Third-Team

QB – Bo Nix, Auburn

RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama

RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida

TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina

OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas

OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky

*C - Michael Maietti, Missouri

*C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

*DL - Zachary Carter, Florida

*DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

LB - Christian Harris, Alabama

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

DB - Derek Stingley, LSU

DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida

Second-Team

DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky

DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn

DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

DB - Elias Ricks, LSU

Third-Team

DL - DJ Dale, Alabama

DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M

DL - Travon Walker, Georgia

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama

DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia

DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Jake Camarda, Georgia

PK - Cade York, LSU

RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Second-Team

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Third-Team

P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

* - Indicates a tie