All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

The Crimson Tide remains on top as the sole undefeated team in the conference.
Author:
Publish date:

Alabama basketball continues its march into, over, around and through the SEC. Another week, two more additional wins for the Crimson Tide.

After starting the season 7-0 in SEC play, Alabama traveled to Baton Rouge on Tuesday night to take on the LSU Tigers, the No. 2 team in the conference. While the Tigers had the potential to provide quite a stumbling block for the Crimson Tide, Alabama played one of its best performances of the season, routing LSU 105-75 in 40 minutes.

In the game, the Crimson Tide shot 23 three-pointers, breaking its own SEC record of 22. In fact, seven of Alabama's first eight scores were threes — all coming in the first five minutes and 11 seconds.

Ironically, Mississippi State provided more difficulty for Alabama on Saturday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum. While the Crimson Tide was ultimately able to pull out the win, Alabama was out-rebounded by the Bulldogs 36-32 and struggled off the offensive boards.

Regardless, Alabama is now 8-0 in the conference. However, two more tough opponents will take it on this week as the Crimson Tide hosts Kentucky on Tuesday night and then travels to Oklahoma on Saturday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Around the SEC, one team continues its surge while another began to slide.

While Alabama might be the surprise team of the SEC West to the common basketball fan, Missouri is certainly the surprise team of the SEC East. The Tigers are now 4-2 in conference play and have won four of their last five SEC games. This past week, Missouri handled South Carolina with relative ease at home before defeating a tough Tennessee team on the road. Alabama fans should circle their calendars for Feb. 6, when the Crimson Tide travels to Columbia.

Regarding teams on the slide, LSU had its worst week of the season these past seven days. After being dismantled by Alabama at home on Tuesday night, the Tigers then lost at Kentucky 82-69. With the Wildcats having a down season, neither loss looks good for LSU. However, the Tigers still remain one of the teams to look out for in the SEC. LSU will look to turn its bad luck around this week at Texas A&M and against Texas Tech.

Here's how the teams of the SEC stack up heading into the 10th week of college basketball:

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

1. Alabama (13-3 overall, 8-0 SEC)

2. Missouri (10-2, 4-2)

3. Tennessee (10-3, 4-3)

4. LSU (10-4, 5-3)

5. Florida (8-4, 5-3)

6. Arkansas (12-4, 4-4)

7. Mississippi State (9-7, 4-4)

8. Auburn (9-7, 3-5)

9. Kentucky (5-9, 4-3)

10. Ole Miss (8-6, 3-4)

11. Georgia (9-5, 2-5)

12. Texas A&M (7-6, 2-5)

13. South Carolina (3-5, 1-3)

14. Vanderbilt (4-7, 0-5)

Follow along at Bama Central every Sunday throughout the season for updated power rankings.

January 11, 2021, Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis after CFP National Championship in Miami, FL.
The 4-1-1

2021 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Eligibility Tracker

The 2020 Alabama baseball team
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Ranked No. 25 in Baseball America’s Preseason Poll

20DAA610-B594-43E2-A03B-56B7F19E4CC2
Recruiting

DexPreps Unsigned-Senior Combine Giving Under-Recruited Prospects An Opportunity to Realize Dreams

SEC Logo
All Things Bama

SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 9

Joe Namath, The Sporting News, Jan. 25, 1969
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 25, 2021

012421_WBB_WalkerJa_Auburn_JH1750
All Things Bama

Alabama Senior Trio Leads the Way for Women's Basketball 67-55 Win over Auburn

Christopher Walsh
All Things Bama

Senior Bowl and a Kentucky Rematch Top This Week with the Crimson Tide: Jan. 25-31, 2021

January 12, 2021, Alabama basketball guard John Petty Jr. against Kentucky in Lexington, KY.
All Things Bama

How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Alabama Crimson Tide Basketball, TV, Time, Online