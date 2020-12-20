SEC Football Power Rankings: Final

The 2020 SEC football season is in the books, and Alabama football finishes on top.

While the Crimson Tide had its difficulties handling the Florida Gators' high-flying offense, Alabama was able to stymie a comeback attempt by the Gators and take home its 28th SEC title.

Now the Crimson Tide sets its eyes on the College Football Playoff, where it will find out who its opponent will be coming up on Sunday morning.

Aside from the SEC Championship, only three other games were held on Saturday. First was Texas A&M at Tennessee, where the Aggies made its final argument that it deserves to be in the CFP alongside Alabama. Texas A&M defeated Tennessee in Knoxville by a score of 34-13, with head coach Jimbo Fisher stating after the game that his team still deserves a chance to represent the SEC in the final four.

While Alabama held off a comeback by Florida, LSU did the same against Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. The Tigers led the Rebels 34-10 at halftime, but Ole Miss came roaring back to make the score 40-34 entering the fourth. While the Rebels made a valiant attempt, their efforts fell short in the fourth, and LSU emerged with the 53-48 victory.

The final SEC matchup of 2020 was Missouri at Mississippi State. While the Tigers have put together a solid season despite much adversity, they fell short in Starkville, losing to the Bulldogs 51-32.

And with that, the 10-game, all-SEC schedule for 2020 has come to a close. At many points did the all-SEC schedule make it difficult for this journalist to compose his power rankings, but overall it was an excellent season. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and his team deserve all the credit in the world for making this season possible. The fact that the conference was able to play 69 of its 71 games is nothing short of extraordinary.

With that being said, here are the final SEC Football Power Rankings of the 2020 season:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings:

1) Alabama (11-0)

2) Texas A&M (8-1)

3) Florida (8-3)

4) Georgia (7-2)

5) Auburn (6-4)

6) LSU (5-5)

7) Missouri (5-5)

8) Ole Miss (4-5)

9) Kentucky (4-6)

10) Arkansas (3-7)

11) Mississippi State (3-7)

12) Tennessee (3-7)

13) South Carolina (2-8)

14) Vanderbilt (0-9)

Thank you for visiting Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progressed. We appreciate you following along and look forward to having you back next season!