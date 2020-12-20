All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

SEC Football Power Rankings: Final

The Crimson Tide finish atop the conference after its victory in the SEC Championship Game
Author:
Publish date:

The 2020 SEC football season is in the books, and Alabama football finishes on top.

While the Crimson Tide had its difficulties handling the Florida Gators' high-flying offense, Alabama was able to stymie a comeback attempt by the Gators and take home its 28th SEC title.

Now the Crimson Tide sets its eyes on the College Football Playoff, where it will find out who its opponent will be coming up on Sunday morning.

Aside from the SEC Championship, only three other games were held on Saturday. First was Texas A&M at Tennessee, where the Aggies made its final argument that it deserves to be in the CFP alongside Alabama. Texas A&M defeated Tennessee in Knoxville by a score of 34-13, with head coach Jimbo Fisher stating after the game that his team still deserves a chance to represent the SEC in the final four.

While Alabama held off a comeback by Florida, LSU did the same against Ole Miss in Baton Rouge. The Tigers led the Rebels 34-10 at halftime, but Ole Miss came roaring back to make the score 40-34 entering the fourth. While the Rebels made a valiant attempt, their efforts fell short in the fourth, and LSU emerged with the 53-48 victory.

The final SEC matchup of 2020 was Missouri at Mississippi State. While the Tigers have put together a solid season despite much adversity, they fell short in Starkville, losing to the Bulldogs 51-32.

And with that, the 10-game, all-SEC schedule for 2020 has come to a close. At many points did the all-SEC schedule make it difficult for this journalist to compose his power rankings, but overall it was an excellent season. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and his team deserve all the credit in the world for making this season possible. The fact that the conference was able to play 69 of its 71 games is nothing short of extraordinary.

With that being said, here are the final SEC Football Power Rankings of the 2020 season:

2020 SEC Football Power Rankings: 

1) Alabama (11-0)

2) Texas A&M (8-1)

3) Florida (8-3)

4) Georgia (7-2)

5) Auburn (6-4)

6) LSU (5-5)

7) Missouri (5-5)

8) Ole Miss (4-5)

9) Kentucky (4-6)

10) Arkansas (3-7)

11) Mississippi State (3-7)

12) Tennessee (3-7)

13) South Carolina (2-8)

14) Vanderbilt (0-9)

Thank you for visiting Bama Central every week throughout the 2020 season for the updated power rankings as the year progressed. We appreciate you following along and look forward to having you back next season!

SEC logo, black background
All Things Bama

SEC Football Power Rankings: Final

122020_MFB_JonesMa_Florida_JH8427
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 7 Florida 46

Alabama 2020 SEC Champions
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Dec. 20, 2020

122020_MFB_SabanNi_Florida_JH7680
All Things Bama

What They Said After Alabama's Win Over Florida in the SEC Championship Game

Landon Dickerson, SEC Championship
All Things Bama

Notebook: Alabama's SEC Title Might Have Come At a Cost With Landon Dickerson's Knee Injury

FLGAI-121920-GatorsFBvsAlabama-SECChamp-6940-MattPendleton
All Things Bama

Najee Harris had the Best Game, Mac Jones Won his Showdown, but DeVonta Smith has been Alabama's Best Player in 2020

FLGAI-121920-GatorsFBvsAlabama-SECChamp-7068-MattPendleton
All Things Bama

Najee Harris Obliterates Florida, Alabama's Record Book at Same Time

122020_MFB_HarrisNa_LeatherwoodAl_Florida_JH7757
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Captures 28th SEC Title, Defeats No. 7 Florida 52-46

Derrick Henry/Jalen Hurts
Bama/NFL

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 15: Tua Tagovailoa Comments on Jalen Hurts' First Start