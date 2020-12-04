SEC Makes It Official: Alabama at Arkansas Next Week

The Southeastern Conference announced its schedule for football games to be played on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19

The Southeastern Conference announced the schedules for the final two weekends of the 2020 season, which will include teams playing on the same day as the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama is set to visit Arkansas next week.

Assuming the Crimson Tide is able to clinch the SEC West title, it'll play in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 19.

Kickoff times and TV for the regular season games are expected to be announced Sunday. CBS will show the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

This rescheduling of games due to the coronavirus pandemic gives all 14 teams to each play ten games in the 2020 season.

Alabama was initially scheduled to play Arkansas on Saturday, but the game was bumped back a week in order to squeeze in the postponed LSU game.

The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec. 12.

A win against LSU on Saturday, or against Arkansas, or a loss by Texas A&M against Ole Miss on Saturday, would secure the division title for the Crimson Tide. Florida is in a similar position to clinch the SEC East.

Both teams have games on the schedule for next weekend. Prior to the 2020 season, Dec. 12 was designated as an open date for all schools in order to reschedule postponements that developed during the season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The SEC Championship Game will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game are eligible to play rescheduled games on Dec. 19.

Schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 12:

LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)

Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from Nov. 21)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Nov. 28)

Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Schedule of SEC Football games for Dec. 19:

Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)

Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)#

SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 7 pm CT

Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Texas A&M at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and Texas A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

The Vanderbilt at Georgia game scheduled for Saturday was postponed on Friday due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below the league’s roster minimum requirements.