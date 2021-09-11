See Alabama's First Playing of Rammer Jammer At Bryant-Denny This Season

The Crimson Tide celebrated in tradition style after defeating Mercer 48-14 on September 11, 2021.

The No. 1 University of Alabama football team won its 20th straight home opener, and its 15th consecutive under head coach Nick Saban with Saturday's 48-14 victory over Mercer at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns after going 19-for-27 in his second start for the Crimson Tide. In the process, Young became the first player in Alabama history with seven touchdown passes during his first two starts.

True freshman JoJo Earle led all receivers with 85 yards on seven catches, while John Metchie III added 70 yards on five catches.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. led all rushers with 70 yards on 10 carries, including a four-yard rushing score.

Linebacker Christian Harris topped the Crimson Tide defense with eight tackles including four solo stops and a tackle for loss.

Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Marcus Banks both snagged interceptions, while defensive ends Byron Young and Phidarian Mathis along with defensive tackle DJ Dale all recorded sacks.

Kicker Will Reichard had two successful field goals from 30 and 40 yards out, while tacking on six extra points. However, he had his streak of 19 straight field goals made snapped.

Alabama has won 55 of the last 57 games at its home stadium. It boasts the best all-time home winning percentage in the FBS with an .834 (278-54-3) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium since its opening in 1929.

The Crimson Tide is also the current FBS leader for scoring at least 30 points in consecutive games with 28. Alabama's 28-game streak is the second-longest in major college football history with only UCF having a longer run of 31 games from 2017-19.