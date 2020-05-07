Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

SI Cover Tournament: Namath Eyes Super Bowl vs. Terry Davis Dazzles LSU

Christopher Walsh

It’s time to kick this off. 

BamaCentral is holding a 48-field single-elimination tournament to determine the best Alabama Sports Illustrated cover. 

Vote on Twitter (@BamaCentral) or Facebook (@AlabamaonSI). The voting closes at midnight CT each night and the result added to this original post on BamaCentral.

First round 

Nick Saban Regional 

Game 1: Namath Eyes the Super Bowl vs. Terry Davis Dazzles LSU

Namath Eyes the Super Bowl 

Joe Namath, Sports Illustrated cover, Dec. 9, 1968

Story headline: A Champagne Party for Joe Weeb

Subhead: It's crazy, sure, so don't run out and bet all your money it will happen, but Edwin Shrake, in a moment of sheer fantasy, writes a letter to a friend describing how Joe Namath (see cover) and the New York Jets set the sporting world on its ear. 

Excerpt from Edwin Shrake: Max, you have never seen a group of people happier to go to Miami than the Jets. The AFL owners and officials could not conceal their pleasure, either. For years they had wanted a winning team in New York and now at last they had one. Half the population of this city went down to Miami for the Super Bowl, or tried. There was not a seat to be had on plane, train or bus, and hotel rooms were scarcer than Giant fans.

Terry Davis Dazzles LSU

SI cover, Terry Davis, Nov. 20, 1972

Story headline: It's Alabama in a Runaway 

Subhead: When last seen, Terry Davis and his Crimson Tide were rolling on, while bits of LSU were strewn over the field

Excerpt from the SI Staff: Terry Davis, the quarterback of unbeaten Alabama, is too small for the pros. His arm and statistics are ungodlike and he has the countenance of a Norman Rockwell boy who thinks he might go cane-pole fishing after a while. 

But last week in Birmingham, the football capital of the South, Davis passed and ran and pitched and faked and handed off, and just generally executed so thoroughly that hitherto undefeated LSU rarely knew what to expect from him. 

Alabama won 35-21, which leaves it sitting pretty, bowlwise and pollwise. Saturday night the streets of Birmingham ran red with the school colors and the flushed faces of Crimson Tide enthusiasts yelling "Hooo Lordy" and "Roll, Tide.

"Those bards who celebrate legendary Confederate quarterbacks must surely have whipped together a "Ballad of Terry Davis" plus an aggressive bumpersticker or two. And after the game Coach Bear Bryant went so far as to say, "I don't know how you get consideration for that Heisman, or whatever it is, but Terry Davis hasn't lost a regular season game."

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 7, 2020-Robert Foster

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

David Ballou, Dr. Matt Rhea On Why They're at Alabama: 'Our Passion Is Player Development'

Alabama football introduces its new sports performance directors to fans with an Instagram interview

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Party Line

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Basketball Announces Matchup Against Clemson Set for Dec. 12 in Atlanta

The Crimson Tide is one of four SEC teams participating in Holiday Hoopsgiving on Dec. 12 at State Farm Arena

Tyler Martin

Throwback Thursday: Legendary Quarterback Bart Starr

Quarterback Bart Starr’s Alabama career did not foretell his NFL career

J. Bank

Three Good Reasons Why Alabama Is The SEC Favorite And Should Return To The College Football Playoff

Alabama Crimson Tide Betting Odds: SEC and National Championship

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: No Alabama Wardrobe Is Complete Without Houndstooth

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

How Important are fans in the stands?

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: How important will having fans in the stands be moving forward, and what will it take for the NCAA Football video game to return?

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Corner: So what's going on with Alabama's 2021 recruiting class?

After only securing three commitments through early May, should Crimson Tide fans be concerned?

Joey Blackwell

No. 1 Ranked 2022 Four-Star OT Tyler Booker Adds Alabama to Growing Offer Sheet

The top offensive tackle in the 2022 class use to dream of playing for the Crimson Tide as a kid and, now, he has the opportunity to make that a reality

Tyler Martin