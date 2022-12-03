Sights and Sounds from Alabama Women's Soccer at College Cup

It didn't go the way the Alabama Crimson Tide wanted, but it was still an amazing postseason run to the College Cup and trip to Cary, N.C.

Along the way:

The Crimson Tide makes it debut in the College Cup.

This season marked the first time in program history that Alabama has had three student-athletes named First Team All-Southeast Region selections, with Knox, Reyes and Parker earning the honor

UA won its first-ever SEC Championship after going 10-0 in Southeastern Conference Play and advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 1995

The Tide went undefeated at home, extending its unbeaten streak to 20 wins at the Alabama Soccer Stadium

UA reached its best-ever nationally ranking at No. 2 in the country during the season

The Crimson Tide has set the season record for points (220), goals (76), assists (68), shots (528), shots on goal (224), wins (23) and shutouts (12)

This story will be updated.

Alabama Women's Soccer at the College Cup 16 Gallery 16 Images

See also

Brooke Steere and Gianna Paul: Alabama Soccer's Dynamic Freshmen Duo

BamaCentral At The College Cup: Day 2

Soccer Live Updates: Alabama vs UCLA in College Cup Semifinal

Get your Crimson Tide hoops tickets from SI Tickets HERE.