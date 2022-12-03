Skip to main content

Sights and Sounds from Alabama Women's Soccer at College Cup

The Crimson Tide saw its program-changing season come to close in the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

It didn't go the way the Alabama Crimson Tide wanted, but it was still an amazing postseason run to the College Cup and trip to Cary, N.C. 

Along the way:

  • The Crimson Tide makes it debut in the College Cup.
  • This season marked the first time in program history that Alabama has had three student-athletes named First Team All-Southeast Region selections, with Knox, Reyes and Parker earning the honor
  • UA won its first-ever SEC Championship after going 10-0 in Southeastern Conference Play and advanced to the SEC Tournament championship game for the first time since 1995
  • The Tide went undefeated at home, extending its unbeaten streak to 20 wins at the Alabama Soccer Stadium
  • UA reached its best-ever nationally ranking at No. 2 in the country during the season
  • The Crimson Tide has set the season record for points (220), goals (76), assists (68), shots (528), shots on goal (224), wins (23) and shutouts (12)

This story will be updated.

Alabama Women's Soccer at the College Cup

120222_WSO_Team_UCLA_CTP5134
16
Gallery
16 Images

