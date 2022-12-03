Soccer Live Updates: Alabama vs UCLA in College Cup Semifinal

CARY, N.C. — The day is finally here.

Alabama soccer will take the field against the UCLA Bruins in the program's first-ever College Cup match.

It has been a historic season for the Crimson Tide, from winning its first SEC regular season title, to setting a new program record for wins in a single season. Head coach Wes Hart and his team received some good news earlier today, as it was announced Riley Mattingly Parker, Reyna Reyes and Felicia Knox were named All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches. Reyes and Parker are on the First Team, and Knox is on the Third Team.

To get to this point, Alabama defeated Jackson State, Portland, UC Irvine and ACC power Duke to be among the last four teams standing.

Standing against Alabama will be UCLA, who had to defeat Northern Arizona, UCF, Northwestern and another ACC power in Virginia to advance to the College Cup. The Bruins come in with one of the toughest defenses in the country, currently ranked sixth in the country in goals against-average.

The Bruins also bring in a potent offense of their own, sitting tied for third with 62 goals this season. UCLA also ranks seventh in the nation with 2.70 goals per game.

The winner of this match will take on North Carolina, who won in dramatic fashion against Florida State 3-2.

Keep refreshing for live updates and analysis of the College Cup semifinal match.

First Half

Crone saves the shot on the free kick

Brooke Steere gets called for a foul a few yards outside the box. Free kick UCLA

The first shots for the Crimson Tide were blocked before the ball was ultimately cleared

Alabama gets its first cornet kick of the game

Crone has consecutive saves, one off the initial shot, then a second using her foot to block the rebound

McKinley Crone gets her first save - a hard shot from the opposition

Felicia Knox's shot is a strike directly at goalkeeper Lauren Brzykcy

Pregame

The game will kickoff at 7:36 CT

Alabama has taken the field for warmups

How to Watch:

Who: Alabama vs. UCLA

When: 7:30 CT Friday

Where: WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, North Carolina.

TV: ESPNU

Last time out, Alabama: Alabama (23-2-1) won its 20th straight home game in what was arguably one of the more exciting contests over the stretch. The Tide's Reyna Reyes scored what would end up being the game-winner just under eight minutes into the first overtime as Alabama was able to keep the Blue Devils (15-5-3) off the scoreboard for the remainder of overtime to result in the victory.

The victory secured the program's first-ever trip to the College Cup.

Last time out, UCLA: No. 1 seed UCLA secured its spot in next week's NCAA College Cup in Cary, N.C. after a 2-1 overtime victory over No. 3 seed Virginia in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Freshman Sofia Cook scored the game-winner in the first overtime to cement UCLA's 12th College Cup appearance and third in the last six years.