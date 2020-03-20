Six Former Alabama Players Land on SI's Top-100 NFL Draft Prospects List

With just under five weeks to go until the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, a grand total of six former Alabama players were listed in Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson’s top-100 NFL draft prospect list.

Three former Crimson Tide players landed in the top 10, according to Hanson.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the highest-ranked Alabama player, standing at No. 5. Tagovailoa is also the second-highest quarterback on the board, with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow sitting at No. 2 overall.

Tagovailoa recently passed all of his medical examinations following his recovery from season-ending hip surgery. Due to the surgery and rehabilitation, Tagovailoa was unable to participate in the combine, and was originally scheduled to host his own private pro day in Tuscaloosa.

With all college pro days cancelled by the NFL and with teams having limited access to the prospects due to COVID-19, the teams are now having to rely more heavily on film and stats from the players’ college careers rather than up-to-date scouting at events. This especially applies to Tagovailoa.

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy are No. 7 and No. 9 in Hanson’s top-100, respectively. Both Wills and Jeudy are the highest-ranked players at their positions.

Two more Alabama players are in Hanson’s top 25, with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III at No. 13 and safety Xavier McKinney at No. 23.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs sits just outside the top 25 at No. 27, while outside linebacker Terrell Lewis is the last Alabama player in the rankings and is listed at No. 41.

Former Oklahoma and Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts was also ranked in Hanson's list. Hurts sits at No. 79, the lowest quarterback to be ranked in the top 100.

Here is the top-10 NFL draft prospects according to Hanson:

1. Chase Young, outside linebacker, Ohio State

2. Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU

3. Jeffrey Okudah, cornerback, Ohio State

4. Isaiah Simmons, linebacker, Clemson

5. Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Alabama

6. Derrick Brown, interior defensive lineman, Auburn

7. Jedrick Wills, offensive tackle, Alabama

8. Tristan Wirfs, offensive tackle, Iowa

9. Jerry Jeudy, wide receiver, Alabama

10. Javon Kinlaw, interior defensive lineman, South Carolina

You can view Hanson’s full list here.