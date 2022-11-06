Skip to main content

Soccer Live Updates: SEC Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a chance to secure its first tournament title in program history.

It all comes down to this.

The 2022 Alabama soccer team has a chance to further etch its name in history as it will take the field against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Tournament Championship game.

If the Tide emerge victorious, it will be the first SEC Tournament title in program history, adding to the already long list of accomplishments so far this season.

Alabama, coached by Wes Hart, are led by the SEC's leading goal-scorer Riley Mattingly Parker and the NCAA's assist leader Felicia Knox, along with other members of the Tide who've had great seasons, including Reyna Reyes, Gianna Paul, Sasha Pickard and goalkeeper McKinley Crone.

Keep refreshing the page for live updates throughout the championship match.

First Half

  • Offside against South Carolina
  • Foul on Ashlynn Serepca after South Carolina clears the ball
  • Sasha Pickard saves a goal for Alabama. Corner kick South Carolina
  • Handball against Alabama. 
  • Another foul on Ashlynn Serepca. Free kick for South Carolina
  • Riley Mattingly Parker's shot just wide of the right goal post. Goal kick South Carolina
  • Ashlynn Serepca draws a foul against the Gamecocks
  • A foul on Gessica Skorka for tugging on the jersey of South Carolina
  • Tanner's shot is wide of the goalpost. Goal kick for South Carolina
  • A foul against Riley Tanner gives a free kick to South Carolina

Pregame

Referee: Samantha Martinez

AR1: Katarzyna Wasiak

AR2: John Villalobos

Alternate Official: Jesus Hernandez-Balbas

USATSI_19369770
