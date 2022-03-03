Softball's Lexi Kilfoyl Out With Foot Injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Lexi Kilfoyl won’t be in action this weekend for the Crimson Classic.

The Alabama softball pitcher and hitter injured her foot last weekend at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Louisiana, and didn’t dress out for Wednesday’s midweek game with UAB.

“She had the boot on today and we’re making sure it’s nothing worse,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “She will probably have to wear that for a couple more days.”

Murphy said the injury happened while Kilfoyl was at-bat against Northwestern State on Saturday after she took a swing.

Jaala Torrence pitches shutout against UAB

“We were on turf and she didn’t have cleats on,” Murphy said. “When she got to first base she said to (assistant coach) Ally (Habetz), ‘I felt something.’ Then we took her out and she didn’t go back.”

Murphy didn’t give a timetable on Kilfoyl’s return, but said the rest of the team will have to pick up the slack in her absence.

“If somebody can’t go, you don’t try to go out and win one for the Gipper,” Murphy said. “You don’t do anything different. You just do what you do best and everybody else will do what they need to do. Look at Jaala (Torrence, who pitched two-hit shutout against UAB). We need (Alex) Salter to come through with a good performance. We know Montana (Fouts) is going to give it her all.”

Kilfoyl is 5-0 in the circle with a team-leading 0.36 ERA. She’s allowed just one run in 19 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts. At the plate, Kilfoyl has 13 at-bats with four hits and three RBIs.