Spencer Turnbull is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Turnbull became the first former Alabama pitcher to ever throw a no-hitter at the major-league level last week

It might have been the easiest week ever to select the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Take a bow, Spencer Turnbull.

The Detroit Tigers pitcher became the first-ever former Alabama player to throw a no-hitter at the major-league level last Tuesday night. Turnbull struck out nine batters and only walked two in a 5-0 win over the Seattle Mariners. It was the first complete game of his career.

At the time, his no-hitter was the fifth of the MLB season before New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber threw one against the Texas Rangers last Wednesday.

Turnbull made his next start on the mound Monday night against the Cleveland Indians and went six innings, only allowing three runs on seven hits, and struck out three batters in a 6-5 loss. His ERA on the year is 3.12 across seven appearances.

Honorable mention

New York Mets pitcher Tommy Hunter recorded his first-ever hit in the majors against the Atlanta Braves last week. He also pitched two scoreless innings and stuck out four batters in a 4-3 win.

Before being placed on the injured list, Los Angeles pitcher Jimmy Nelson tossed two shutout innings and stuck out five batters in a 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Former Alabama tennis standout Alexa Guarachi and her partner Desirae Krawczyk reached the semifinals of the Challenger Parma WTA event in Italy last week.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull