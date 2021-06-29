Stephanie Meadow Will Represent Ireland at 2021 Olympic Games

A former Alabama women's golf player will be heading to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympic Games.

Stephanie Meadow, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2010-14, will be representing Ireland in August as her team vies for the gold medal in Tokyo. This will be her second time at the Olympics, having represented Ireland in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

DUBLIN – Former University of Alabama women’s golfer and current Northern Irish professional golfer Stephanie Meadow will represent Ireland at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, August 4-7, it was announced by the International Golf Federation Tuesday.

Meadow was selected as one of 60 women’s golfers to make the Olympic Games field, checking in at No. 38 in the final Olympic Golf Rankings. It marks her second instance representing Ireland on this stage, making her debut at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the first time that golf had ever been involved in the Games.

A native of Jordanstown, Northern Ireland, Meadow was a four-year letterwinner at Alabama (2010-14). More than half a decade later, her name is still written all over college women’s golf’s record book. Most notably, she currently ranks fourth in career rounds of even or under par, accomplishing that feat on 73 occasions during her time at the Capstone.

The four-time Golfweek First Team All-America was a part of Alabama’s 2012 NCAA Women’s Golf National Championship team as just a sophomore, where she finished tied for 38th. That summer, she went on to win the 2012 Ladies British Amateur Championship.

Meadow anchored the Alabama women’s golf program during her junior and season seasons, ranking second in the nation in scoring average at the end of each of those seasons (71.24 in 2012-13, 71.22 in 2013-14). She was also named back-to-back Southeastern Conference Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year during that span.

Meadow currently owns the program record for most career tournament wins (nine wins through 44 events), career rounds of par or better (73 through 132 rounds), career counted scores (126 rounds for 95.5. percent) and career birdies recorded (404 through 132 rounds)

She made her professional debut in 2014 at the women’s U.S Open where she finished tied for third.

The Olympic golf tournament will be held at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, a private course in Saitama. The tournament consists of a 72-hole, stroke-play format.