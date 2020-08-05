Steve Sarkisian Receives One-Year Extension, Significant Pay Raise

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama board of trustees approved new contracts for multiple athletics coaches, including Crimson Tide football offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Sarkisian sees his contract extended by a year, now expiring on Feb. 28 of 2023. Along with another year, Sarkisian also sees a significant pay raise, now jumping from $1.65 million to $2.5 million.

Sarkisian’s raise comes after the Alabama offensive coordinator experienced interest in head coaching positions from schools over the off season, particularly Colorado. The increase in salary is a move by head coach Nick Saban and director of athletics Greg Byrne in order to ensure that Sarkisian stays on staff at Alabama.

Along with Sarkisian, Golding was also given another year on his contract, now running until Feb. 28 of 2023 with a $1.225 annual salary. The updated contract is a $25,000 increase over his prior contract.

Alabama football director of sports performance David Ballou, who was hired back in March to replace former strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran after his departure to Georgia, was also issued an updated contract. The new contract runs from March 1, 2020 until Feb. 28 of 2022 with a first-year salary of $500,000 with a second-year bump up to $525,000.

Dr. Matt Rhea, who joined Ballou in arriving from Indiana to become Alabama’s director of sports science, was also granted an updated contract. His contract will continue to run until Feb. 2022 with a salary until February of 2021 of $450,000 with a second-year pay bump up to $475,000.

